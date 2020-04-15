Study Suggests Repeated Periods Of Social Distancing May Be Required Until 2022

A Harvard study has suggested that limited lockdown may not help in blocking the coronavirus spread and repeated periods of social distancing is required until 2022 to halt the outbreak. The study published in the journal Science assumed that COVID-19 will become seasonal like other coronaviruses that mostly spread during winters and transmit common cold. However, the authors did not mention as to how much immunity level the body acquires once infected by the virus and for how long it lasts.

Read: New York City Has More Coronavirus Cases Than China & The United Kingdom

The authors of the study argued that the virus is here to stay and it is not going anywhere anytime soon. According to the papers, a vaccine remains the ultimate weapon against the virus but until then widespread testing would be required along with on and off distancing would give hospitals time to increase intensive care facilities. Lead author Stephen Kissler while talking to the press suggested 'intermittent social distancing periods' can be highly useful in the absence of treatments.

Read: China Begins Clinical Trials Of Two Possible Coronavirus Vaccines

The Harvard study came as coronavirus cases in the United States continue to rise. The United States is the most affected country in the world with over 6,14,000 confirmed Coronavirus cases and more than 26,000 deaths so far. According to data by worldometer, there are currently 5,49,362 active infections in the country with over 13,000 critical cases. The North American nation has successfully treated 38,820 patients as of April 14.

Read: Italy: 101-year-old World War II Survivor Dies Two Weeks After COVID-19 Recovery

Coronavirus outbreak

The deadly Coronavirus infection has claimed more than 1,26,000 lives across the world and has infected over 20,00,000 people globally since it first broke out in December 2019. China was the most affected country until last month before Italy, Spain, US, UK, Iran and France surpassed it to record the most number of deaths anywhere in the world due to COVID-19. The virus is believed to have originated from a seafood market in China's Wuhan city, the epicentre of the disease, where animals were reportedly being traded illegally.

Read: Brazil's COVID-19 Cases Could Be 12 Times More Than Official Count: Study

(Image Credit: AP)

