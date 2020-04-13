New York City Has More Coronavirus Cases Than China & The United Kingdom

New York City in the United States, which is the epicentre of Coronavirus disease in the country has now more confirmed cases than the United Kingdom and China. According to reports, New York City has so far recorded over 1,00,000 Coronavirus cases, compared to China's 82,160 and UK's 84,279. Health experts have warned that the city could soon run out of Coronavirus test swabs.

Media reports suggest that the cases in New York City recorded a surge of over 5,000 infections on April 12 to put the total number of Coronavirus infections at over 104,410 on Sunday. As per reports, a total of 9,385 people have lost their lives in the hardest-hit state in the United States.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on April 12 while talking to the press said that 758 people lost their lives due to COVID-19 on Sunday alone.

The United States is the most affected country in the world with over 5,60,000 confirmed Coronavirus cases and more than 22,000 deaths so far. According to data by worldometer, there are currently 5,05,684 active infections in the country with over 11,000 critical cases. The North American nation has successfully treated 32,634 patients as of April 12.

Coronavirus outbreak

The deadly Coronavirus infection has claimed more than 1,15,000 lives across the world and has infected over 18,67,000 people globally since it first broke out in December 2019. China was the most affected country until last month before Italy, Spain, US, UK, Iran and France surpassed it to record the most number of deaths anywhere in the world due to COVID-19. The virus is believed to have originated from a seafood market in China's Wuhan city, the epicentre of the disease, where animals were reportedly being traded illegally.

(Image Credit: AP)

