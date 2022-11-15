Stunning History Of This Englishman With Longest Nose In World Leaves Internet Floored

Social media is a place where one can find anything and everything under the sun. A recent post by a meme account on Twitter went viral due to the historical fact it comes up with. On 12 November, a Twitter account called ‘@historyinmemes’ posted a picture of Thomas Wedders, who was known for having the world’s longest nose.

A Twitter account named, Historic Vids, on Saturday, tweeted, “Thomas Wadhouse was an English circus performer who lived in the 18th century. He is most famously known for having the world's longest nose, which measured 7.5 inches (19 cm) long.” The post which has 119.5k likes and 7, 217 retweets went viral instantly.

The Guinness World Records then went on to confirm the fact. The organisation claims that there are historical accounts that “Thomas Wedders who lived in England during the 1770s was a member of a travelling freak circus” adding that he had a nose measuring 19 cm (7.5 in) long. Although the current record holder is a Turkish man named Mehmet Özyürek who is recorded to have an 8.8 cm long nose.

Who is Thomas Wedders?

Thomas Wedders also known as Thomas Wadhouse was born in Yorkshire England. He was a performer in various circus sideshows in the mid-18th century. He was chiefly known for his long nose, but there is little known about Wedders’s life. Guinness World records gave him the posthumous title of “world’s largest nose”.

A wax station of his head is present in Ripley’s Believe It or Not Museum. The viral post instantly became the humour heaven for Netizens. While some shared a cartoon character Squidward’s memes, others referenced the movie Pinocchio. A Twitter user wrote, “Why does he look like he would live in a giant fish house, playing a clarinet, and getting pissed off by a sponge?”