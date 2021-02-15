Subramanian Swamy Responds On Tripura CM's 'BJP Planning Govts In Nepal, Sri Lanka' Reveal

Senior BJP leader Dr Subramanian Swamy on Monday reacted to Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb's controversial statement about the saffron party's "plans to establish governments in neighbouring Nepal and Sri Lanka."

Alarmed by the news, Swamy asked if the CM was joking or being sarcastic. "Was the CM joking? Or sarcastic? He could not be serious," the BJP leader tweeted, reacting to Deb's statement.

Stirring up a fresh controversy on Monday, Deb revealed that former BJP chief Amit Shah during his visit to Tripura said that he plans to establish the party in neighbouring countries after winning in most of the states in India.

“We were talking in the state guest house when Ajay Jamwal (North-East Zonal Secretary of BJP) said that BJP has formed its government in several states of India, in reply Shah said, Now Sri Lanka and Nepal is left. We have to expand the party in Sri Lanka, Nepal, and win there to form a government,” the Chief Minister said quoting the Union Home Minister.

According to the report, Deb said it was only under the leadership of Amit Shah BJP became the world’s largest party. "The communist had claimed that their party was the largest in the world, which Amit Shah broke by making BJP the largest party in the world. Deendayal Upadhyaya’s party, Shyama Prasad’s party, Prishtha Pramukh’s party," Deb added.

"The BJP will change the trend of change of government between the Left and the Congress every five years in Kerala and emerge as the winner in the southern state as well," he said.

Tripura CM and controversies

Biplab Deb is also hardly new to overstatements or controversies. Last year, the Tripura CM was in hot water after making highly controversial remarks at an event where he drew a comparison between people of Punjab and Haryana with Bengalis. Addressing a conference of the Tripura Electronic Media Society at Agartala, he appallingly said the Punjabis and Haryanvis are physically strong but have "dull brains" whereas nobody can beat the "wit and the brain of a Bengali."

Even before that, he has made the headlines for claiming that advanced technologies such as telecommunications satellites, TVs, and missiles were available to those fighting the Mahabharata war, in all seriousness.

