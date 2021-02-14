Days After Union HM Amit Shah's Assertion, Kerala CM Reiterates: 'Will Not Implement CAA'

Days after Union Minister Amit Shah said that the process of granting citizenship under CAA ( Citizenship Amendment Act) would start as soon as the COVID-19 vaccination concludes, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan once again reiterated that CAA would not be implemented in the state while addressing a gathering on Saturday during the inauguration of the Left Democratic Front's northern region yatra led by Communist Party of India (Marxist) acting secretary A Vijayaraghvan in Kasargod.

Kerala Chief Minister said, "Some people have started talking about the CAA. Union Home Minister has said that work to provide citizenship will be undertaken after the vaccination drive will conclude. We have made it clear that CAA will not be implemented in Kerala"

Kerala CM Vijayan Pinarayi: 'No CAA in Kerala'

Stating that the Kerala government will not support such distress in the state, Kerala CM Pinarayi said that his government is firm in its stand that it will not implement CAA. This comes after Union Home Minister Amit Shah while addressing a public rally in West Bengal had promised that he would give a tough answer to those spreading disinformation about CAA.

Amit Shah had said, "As soon as vaccination drive will conclude and we become Corona-free, the work of providing citizenship will be undertaken. This is a law formed by the Parliament and she will not be able to stop it, more so because she will be voted out of power in the upcoming elections."

Earlier on February 10, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had stated in Rajya Sabha that the rules under the CAA, 2019 are under preparation and the Act has already come into force with effect from October 1, 2020. The Ministry had made this statement in response to Congress MP Digvijaya Singh's question on whether it had drafted the rules to be notified under the CAA. Digvijaya Singh had questioned, "If yes, then what are details including the date by which the rules are expected to be notified. If not, then what are the reasons?"

Responding to his query, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai had said that the Act has been notified on December 12, 2019. "It has come into force with effect from October 1, 2020. The rules under the Act are under preparation. The committee on Subordinate Legislation, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have granted an extension of time up to April 9 and July 9 respectively to frame these rules," Rai had added. The CAA was passed by the parliament in December 2019. The law grants citizenship to Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi, and Christian refugees from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Pakistan and came to India before 2015.

