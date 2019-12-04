Sudan: 18 Indian Workers Killed In LPG Blast At Ceramic Factory, Several Injured

An LPG tanker blast at ceramic factory 'Seela' in Sudan killed at least 23 workers,18 of which were Indian and injured more than 130 people on December 3. The External Affairs Minister of India S Jaishankar confirmed the 'tragic news' of Indians who lost their lives and said that there are others who are 'severely' injured. The Embassy of India in Khartoum has released the list of workers in the factory at Bahri area of capital Khartoum who are admitted in Alamal Hospital and a separate list of 16 Indians who are still missing after the incident.

Have just received the tragic news of a major blast in a ceramic factory “Saloomi” in the Bahri area of the capital Khartoum in Sudan. Deeply grieved to learn that some Indian workers have lost their lives while some others have been seriously injured. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) December 4, 2019

FIRE INCIDENT : SEELA CERAMIC FACTORY, BAHRI, KHARTOUM



contd... are as per lists given below, but some of the missing may be in the list of dead which we are still to receive as identification is not possible because of the bodies being burnt. pic.twitter.com/SmBu9usj6o — India in Sudan (@EoI_Khartoum) December 4, 2019

Out of nearly 50 Indians who worked at the ceramic factory, 34 have survived the incident and are currently accommodated at the Saloomi factory residence. The MEA has also provided a 24-hour emergency number for information related to the blast. According to preliminary reports, the necessary equipment was missing at the site. The government official reportedly said that inflammable materials were improperly stored which further led to the spread of fire.

The Embassy representative has rushed to the site. A 24-hour emergency hotline +249-921917471 has been set up by @EoI_Khartoum.

Embassy is also putting out updates on social media.



Our prayers are with the workers and their families. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) December 4, 2019

The Indian Embassy on Wednesday issued a detailed list of Indians who were hospitalised, went missing or survived the tragedy. As per its data, seven people have been hospitalised, with four in critical condition. A total of 34 Indians who survived have been accommodated at the Saloomi Ceramics Factory residence. According to a statement issued by the Sudanese government, the blast in a gas tanker triggered the fire in an industrial area because of which 23 people were killed and more than 130 injured.

"Preliminary observations indicate a lack of necessary safety measures and equipment at the factory, in addition to random storage of flammable materials," it said.

An investigation has been launched, it added. Meanwhile, Sudanese Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok, now on a visit to the US, expressed his condolences for the victims and said that preliminary reports indicate the absence of necessary safety tools.

