Sudan: 18 Indian Workers Killed In LPG Blast At Ceramic Factory, Several Injured

Rest of the World News

An LPG tanker blast at ceramic factory 'Seela' in Sudan killed at least 23 workers, 18 of which were Indian and injured more than 130 people on December 3.

Written By Aanchal Nigam | Mumbai | Updated On:
Sudan

An LPG tanker blast at ceramic factory 'Seela' in Sudan killed at least 23 workers,18 of which were Indian and injured more than 130 people on December 3. The External Affairs Minister of India S Jaishankar confirmed the 'tragic news' of Indians who lost their lives and said that there are others who are 'severely' injured. The Embassy of India in Khartoum has released the list of workers in the factory at Bahri area of capital Khartoum who are admitted in Alamal Hospital and a separate list of 16 Indians who are still missing after the incident.

Read -  End Of Moral Prohibitions: Women Celebrate As Sudan Revokes Public Order Law

Read - Sudan: Omar Al-Bashir And His Aides Charged For Plotting 1989 Coup

Out of nearly 50 Indians who worked at the ceramic factory, 34 have survived the incident and are currently accommodated at the Saloomi factory residence. The MEA has also provided a 24-hour emergency number for information related to the blast. According to preliminary reports, the necessary equipment was missing at the site. The government official reportedly said that inflammable materials were improperly stored which further led to the spread of fire. 

The Indian Embassy on Wednesday issued a detailed list of Indians who were hospitalised, went missing or survived the tragedy. As per its data, seven people have been hospitalised, with four in critical condition. A total of 34 Indians who survived have been accommodated at the Saloomi Ceramics Factory residence. According to a statement issued by the Sudanese government, the blast in a gas tanker triggered the fire in an industrial area because of which 23 people were killed and more than 130 injured.

"Preliminary observations indicate a lack of necessary safety measures and equipment at the factory, in addition to random storage of flammable materials," it said.

An investigation has been launched, it added. Meanwhile, Sudanese Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok, now on a visit to the US, expressed his condolences for the victims and said that preliminary reports indicate the absence of necessary safety tools.

Read - Report: South Sudan Recruits New Force, Outside Peace Deal

Read - Thousands Rally In Russia, Sudan And Turkey To Protest Against Gender Violence

Published:
COMMENT
