Thousands Rally In Russia, Sudan And Turkey To Protest Against Gender Violence

Thousands of women in Guatemala, Russia, Sudan and Turkey took to the streets to mark the International Day for the elimination of Violence against women as France made public a new course of action to tackle domestic violence against women. According to reports, the French government stated that it would make rules easier for doctors to share information on women who were affected by such incidents and added that it will make psychological entrapment a legal concept in the eyes of the law.

"Freedom, Peace and Justice"

Demonstraters were seen marching on the streets of Russia, Sudan, Guatemala and Turkey, where police forces in the capital city of Istanbul blocked approximately 2,000 women from protesting before using tear gas and plastic bullets to disperse the crowd.

Large crowds of demonstrators marched through the capital city of Moscow to indirectly berate the Russian government's shortcomings to pass laws protecting women. In one of the first such protests, Iranian women gathered in Khartoum shouting words such as freedom, peace and justice. The country witnessed protesters in masks carrying sledgehammers smashing glass panes of bus stops. They were also seen clashing with the police to showcase their government's failure to put a stop to increasing rates of femicide and rape in the country.

Spanish citizens numbering in thousands marched on the streets of Madrid to contest laws against gender violence that have still not solved the problem as reports stated that 52 women were murdered by their partners or former partners in 2019. This nation has one of the worst records in terms of gender violence and has long been a witness to mass protests on the particular issue plaguing the country. South African President, Cyril Ramaphosa, launched a campaign to help women have better access to justice and urge men to change their patriarchal attitudes towards women.

Attempt to end gender violence

The government has been subject to intense pressure for not enacting reforms as 117 women have been murdered by their partners. According to reports, 213,000 women have gone through the incidents of physical or sexual abuse by their partners. Lights of the Eiffel tower was switched off for a minute to mark International Day for the elimination of violence against women.

French Prime minister, Edouard Philippe, hoped that the new measures would have the necessary effect by focusing on completely ending the atrocities against women. He added that the measures would be tabled in the parliament in the month of January and would be funded by an additional 360 million Euros.

Equality Minister Marlene Schiappa, stated that the new measures would have the funding but also said that the fight against marital violence was not just about money. Also, many French judges asked women to keep faith in the system that is constantly improving and adapting itself.

(With inputs from agencies)