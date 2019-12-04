The Debate
Sudan Blast: PM Modi Expresses Anguish Over Death Of 18 Indian Workers

General News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed anguish over the blast in the Bahri area of Khartoum, Sudan, that killed at least 23 workers, of which 18 were Indians.

Written By Kunal Gaurav | Mumbai | Updated On:
Sudan blast

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed anguish over the blast in Sudan that killed at least 23 workers, of which 18 were Indians. PM Modi took to Twitter saying the Indian Embassy in Sudan is providing all possible assistance to affected people.

Read: Sudan: 18 Indian Workers Killed In LPG Blast At Ceramic Factory, Several Injured

MEA statement

Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar expressed grief while confirming the death of at least 23 people and injury to more than 180 people. Jaishankar informed that an LPG tanker had exploded at a ceramic factory ‘Saloomi’ on December 3, in the Bahri area of Khartoum.

Read: End Of Moral Prohibitions: Women Celebrate As Sudan Revokes Public Order Law

Emergency hotline

The Indian embassy in Sudan has set up a 24-hour emergency hotline and the representative has rushed to the site. "The Sudanese Mobile no. +249-921917471 has been activated as 24-hour emergency number for any information related to this incident," the embassy had said in an advisory. The embassy also released the status of missing and injured people saying “some of the missing may be in the list of dead which we are still to receive as identification is not possible because of the bodies being burnt.”

Meanwhile, the government of Sudan said that the preliminary reports hinted towards lack of necessary safety equipment at the site. According to reports, inflammable materials were improperly stored which further led to the spread of fire. 

Read: 'Chidambaram Filed False Cases Against Me, Modi & Shah; All Proven Innocent': Gadkari

Read: PM Modi Salutes 'courageous Navy Personnel', Tweets Video Hailing Navy's Valour

Published:
