Sudan’s Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok Survives Assassination Attempt

Sudan’ Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok assassination attempt which targeted his convoy in the capital Khartoum on March 9. Sudan state television said that the Prime Minister has been moved to a safe location and no has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.

Hamdok became the Prime Minister in August 2019 when Sudanese military removed the autocratic President Omar al-Bashir following pro-democracy protests. Hamdok has served in multiple roles in national and international positions including Deputy Executive Secretary of the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA) from November 2011 to October 2018.

Demands for civilian-led government

The attack on Sudanese Prime Minister comes when the government is facing widespread protests, especially from the youngsters over the severe economic crisis. Though the autocratic regime of Omar al-Bashir was toppled by the military following the demands of pro-democracy protesters, they are uncertain whether they have achieved a civilian-led government.

According to the latest government data, 30 per cent of young people, who make up for more than half of the population, are unemployed. They also believe that the military Generals are the de-facto rulers and their demand for a civilian-led government has not been achieved.

(With AP inputs)