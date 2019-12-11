Sundar Pichai Shares New Password Protection Feature For Google Chrome

Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai stated that the Chrome browser will now have a feature that will warn any user if their password has been compromised after accessing a website. To make people know about this feature, Pichai posted a tweet letting everyone know about the tech giant's latest stand on user protection.

To help keep you safe online, @googlechrome will now warn if your username & password have been compromised when you type them into a website. We’re also enhancing phishing protections to be real-time on desktop to alert you when visiting malicious sites. https://t.co/XuStf4sKQP — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) December 10, 2019

Pichai promised that Google's Chrome browser will be giving updates in real-time to inform any user if they access a suspicious website. He further added that the company was working on improving its phishing protections to provide real-time updates to users.

Divided opinion

Pichai's announcement prompted a few reactions in which people questioned how the company would achieve such a thing. A user asked how will the company help him when they don't know what his passwords are.

How do you know if my password has been compromised if you don't know what my password are?



The only way you can know if my passwords have been compromised is if you know my passwords, right? — chr15 (@c_r_5) December 10, 2019

Another user said that this decision by Google was a really good move.

Much needed move, it’ll be better if Google applies this to all its subsidiary sites too — Yash Patel (@yashpatel2106) December 10, 2019

Google's Safe browsing service

The tech giant said that they had earlier realised this feature under the name of Password Checkup extension and in the month of October it became an extension available in a person's Google account to enable the users to scan their saved passwords at any given point of time.

According to reports, with the Safe browsing service, Google allows client applications to conduct checks on URLs against any malicious websites. The company also claims that every day it keeps about 4 billion devices under check by sending warnings to users whenever they surf through blacklisted and harmful web sources.

The latest service offering by Google comes right after the company went on to incorporate the Lens image recognition to the Chrome browser for mobile phones.

Phishing is an illegal practice in which a person fraudulently tries to steal sensitive information in the form of passwords or usernames alongside credit/debit card details by masking themselves as a trustworthy source in the field of electronic communication.

(With inputs from agencies)