Super Junior's 'House Party' Earns Applause From WHO Chief Dr Tedros

K-pop legends Super Junior are back with their 10th album - The Renaissance commemorating the group’s 15th anniversary. Amid the pandemic, the South Korean band's album, which was postponed twice since December 2020 has now earned applause from WHO Chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

The lead song- 'House Party', which talks about the vows of the pandemic has resonated with the audience for its relatable lyrics. With lines like- 'Everyone is connected without any physical contact', or 'Let’s put aside our feelings of wanting to be together for a while', Super Junior invites their fandom to their virtual 'House Party' amid the 'new normal.'

"Not wearing a mask, hey that’s nonsense, perhaps we’re paying a heavy price for the past days of freedom,' says the band as it ascertains caution reminding people that the COVID-19 pandemic was still very much present.

After the release of its song, Super Junior's fandom ELF took to Twitter to tag World Health Organisation's Chief Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus who gave his nod to the band for reminding those impatient with the prolonged pandemic to maintain caution.

Thank you, ELF, for sharing @SJofficial's new song "#HouseParty" with us! #SUPERJUNIOR, you’re on-point there! Indeed, we still need to maintain precautionary measures against #COVID19 to protect each other & control this pandemic. Thank you for reminding us through your music. https://t.co/77LlNRnyJJ — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) March 19, 2021

The band's lead vocalist Yesung later took to Twitter to thank Dr. Tedros for his message.

Super Junior's Renaissance features a total of 10 tracks: "Super," "House Party," "Burn the Floor," "Paradox," "Closer," "The Melody," "Raining Spell for Love (remake version)," "Mystery," "More Days with You," and "Tell Me Baby." This time the group has returned with all its 9 active members Leeteuk, Siwon, Eunhyuk, Donghae, Ryeowook, Kyuhyun, Shindong, Yesung, and Heechul.