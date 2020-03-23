This Unique Trick By Denmark's Supermarket Stops Hand Sanitizer Hoarding By Customers

Ever since the World Health Organisation (WHO) said that hand sanitizers are an effective way to keep your hands clean and the virus at bay, people have been running from pillar to post to hoard on them like they're gold. The result? Initially, it was an exponential surge in prices, and even now one has to be extremely lucky to find a hand sanitizer that isn’t fake, as places have ‘run out’ of them.

Stop unnecessary hoarding

People do not realize that everyone needs to have a decent supply of essentials to protect the community from the novel coronavirus. However, to stop this unnecessary hoarding and panic-buying, and to ensure that everyone gets sanitizers at decent prices, a supermarket in Denmark has come up with a genius solution. The Rotunden supermarket’s pricing trick aimed at keeping shoppers from hoarding the antiseptic is working. One bottle of hand sanitizer is priced at 40 DKK (Rs 438), but if someone gets two bottles at once the price is 1000 DKK (Rs 10,955).

A supermarket in Denmark got tired of people hoarding hand sanitizer, so came up with their own way of stopping it.



1 bottle kr40 (€5.50)

2 bottles kr1000 (€134.00) each bottle.



Hoarding stopped!#COVID19 #coronavirus #Hoarding pic.twitter.com/qaJb7UZwLr — 𝙎𝙘𝙝𝙪𝙚𝙧𝙢𝙖𝙣𝙣 🕯️ 🇪🇺🇩🇰🇩🇪🇸🇬 (@_schuermann) March 15, 2020

'It’s called price gouging'

One of the users on Twitter shared a picture of the sanitizer along with a notice that the supermarket store had put up which indicated the price that would cost in buying 2 bottles of hand sanitizers. As soon as the user uploaded the picture on social media, thousands of people bombarded the comment section with their hilarious replies. Some of them were in favor of the smart move while some found it useless.

It’s called price gouging and most people have been brain-washed to believe it’s somehow wrong for businesses to utilize. — Chad (@chad_flamm) March 22, 2020

Magnificent idea! We should do this in UK (although the shelves are bare anyway 🤪) but we could apply it for toilet roll, cans of soup, pasta...the essentials lol 🧻💷🧻🧻💎#panicbuyuk — kathryn f (@verdiKat) March 16, 2020

Wish they would do this for #ToiletRolls in the UK 🙄 — Madeleina Kay 🦋🌠 (@MadeleinaKay) March 17, 2020

That is a simple and brilliant idea. — Jools (@JoolsJuevans) March 16, 2020

