This Unique Trick By Denmark's Supermarket Stops Hand Sanitizer Hoarding By Customers

Rest of the World News

After seeing the panic all around, a supermarket in Denmark adopted a brilliant measure to stop hoarding of hand sanitizer amid the deadly coronavirus outbreak.

Supermarket adopted genius trick to stop hand sanitiser hoarding amid coronavirus outbreak

Ever since the World Health Organisation (WHO) said that hand sanitizers are an effective way to keep your hands clean and the virus at bay, people have been running from pillar to post to hoard on them like they're gold. The result? Initially, it was an exponential surge in prices, and even now one has to be extremely lucky to find a hand sanitizer that isn’t fake, as places have ‘run out’ of them. 

Stop unnecessary hoarding 

People do not realize that everyone needs to have a decent supply of essentials to protect the community from the novel coronavirus. However, to stop this unnecessary hoarding and panic-buying, and to ensure that everyone gets sanitizers at decent prices, a supermarket in Denmark has come up with a genius solution. The Rotunden supermarket’s pricing trick aimed at keeping shoppers from hoarding the antiseptic is working. One bottle of hand sanitizer is priced at 40 DKK (Rs 438), but if someone gets two bottles at once the price is 1000 DKK (Rs 10,955). 

Read: Govt Caps Maximum Retail Price Of 200ml Hand Sanitizer At Rs 100 Till June

Read: https://www.republicworld.com/india-news/general-news/covid-19-iiser-berhampur-iti-jointly-manufacture-hand-sanitisers-for.html

'It’s called price gouging' 

One of the users on Twitter shared a picture of the sanitizer along with a notice that the supermarket store had put up which indicated the price that would cost in buying 2 bottles of hand sanitizers. As soon as the user uploaded the picture on social media, thousands of people bombarded the comment section with their hilarious replies. Some of them were in favor of the smart move while some found it useless.

 

Read:Manipur University's Chemistry Department Makes Hand Sanitizers

Read:Coronavirus Crisis: IIT Delhi Make Their Own Hand Sanitizers Amid Shortage

