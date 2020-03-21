The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Coronavirus Crisis: IIT Delhi Make Their Own Hand Sanitizers Amid Shortage

General News

As several people are panic buying ‘essential goods’ across the globe and the demand for hand sanitizers has skyrocketed, IIT Delhi make their own disinfectant.

Written By Bhavya Sukheja | Mumbai | Updated On:
Coronavirus

As several people are panic buying ‘essential goods’ across the globe and the demand for hand sanitizers has skyrocketed, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi made their own disinfectant. The director, Ramgopal Rao, of IIT Delhi recently took to Facebook to share how the institute was facing a shortage problem and how the Chemistry professors prepared the hand sanitizers in the campus itself. Calling it the ‘spirit’ to combat coronavirus, Rao, in the post, informed that within two days the campus has 50 litres of hand sanitizers meeting the WHO standard. 

The caption of the post read, "At IIT Delhi, we were facing issues getting Hand sanitizers in large quantities. Even when they were available, vendors were charging exorbitant amounts and quality was suspect. Out of frustration, I told one of our Chemistry professors, why don't you guys prepare them in IIT, why is it such a big deal? He replied, for such a small thing, you don't need an IIT Professor, it can be done by our technical staff”. 

READ: Kerala Police Demonstrate How To Break Coronavirus Chain Through 'innovative' Video

Rao further wrote, “Lo and behold, in flat two days, we have 50 litres of hand sanitizers meeting WHO standard (certified by IIT Profs). All at a negligible price. Head, Chemistry sent an email to all other departments saying anyone who needs them, can come and collect. That is the ‘spirit' needed to fight Corona”. 

READ: Bengaluru Resident Lauded For Offering Help To Elderly Amid Coronavirus Scare

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Consumer Affairs slashed the prices of essentials like sanitises and mask in the country. The government capped the price of two-ply masks at Rs. 8 and three-ply at Rs. 10. Additionally, the retail price of hand sanitizers of a 200 ml bottle is capped at Rs. 100. Furthermore, discouraging the hoarding of medical masks and hand disinfectant amid the pandemic, the Centre has stated that stringent action will be taken against those hoarding the essential protective equipment. 

Coronavirus outbreak

Currently, there are 275 confirmed cases of the novel Coronavirus in India with one death reported in Mumbai, Delhi, Kalaburagi and Punjab each. In Delhi, 26 people have tested positive for COVID-19. Addressing the nation on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi talked extensively about the challenges caused due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. 

He stressed that “resolve” and “restraint” were the two most important things to be followed. Thereafter, he announced that Janta Curfew - a curfew for the people and of the people would be observed on Sunday, March 22. On this day, all citizens except those providing essential services were requested not to step out of the house from 7 am to 9 pm. 

READ: Coronavirus: Liquor Sales Banned In Nashik

READ: Coronavirus: All Restaurants, Pubs, Bars To Remain Shut Across Bengal Till Mar 31

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Rahul Gandhi
RAHUL GANDHI: 'CLAPPING WON'T HELP'
PM Modi
PM INTERACTS WITH PHARMA INDUSTRY
Coronavirus
DR. DEVI SHETTY ON COVID HOSPITALS
Anupam Kher
ANUPAM KHER'S SIDE OF LOVE STORY
WEST BENGAL TO OPEN SCHOOLS DURING 'JANATA CURFEW' TO DISTRIBUTE MID-DAY MEALS
Kanika Kapoor must co-operate as patient and not throw tantrums of star: Lucknow Hospital
HOSPITAL'S STATEMENT ON KANIKA