Swedish Embassy In Pakistan Closes Down 'indefinitely' Due To Security Concerns

The Swedish embassy in Pakistan has announced that it will be closing "indefinitely" due to security concerns in Islamabad. In a statement, the embassy cited the current security situation as the reason for the closure, stating that it is unable to handle requests of any kind at the moment, including sending documents to consulates or addresses. The embassy acknowledged that this may cause inconvenience but emphasised that the safety of applicants and staff members is of the utmost priority. The statement did not provide any information regarding the potential re-opening of the embassy.

Pakistani students seeking admission to Swedish educational institutions may face significant disruptions as the new academic session is set to begin in August, and the visa processing time typically takes 4-6 months. The closure of the Swedish embassy in Pakistan, citing security concerns in Islamabad, has raised concerns among prospective students and their families.

The Pakistani embassy in Sweden has expressed hope that students applying for Swedish universities will be able to apply for visas in a timely manner, but the uncertainty surrounding the closure of the Swedish embassy has created doubt about these students' educational plans.

“Many Pakistani students are applying for Swedish universities this year asked us about the status. We hope they can apply for visa soon. Education is an important aspect of our longstanding relationship and students bridge the two countries,” a statement from the Pakistani Embassy in Sweden read. It isn't exactly clear what the security concerns are at the moment.