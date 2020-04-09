Swiss Airlines To Evacuate Stranded People From India Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Swiss International Air Lines reportedly launched a special repatriation flight, LX154, for Mumbai and New Delhi to evacuate stranded nationals from India on April 8. According to media reports, the special flight left Zurich at 4 pm CET on April 8 and arrived at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai around 12:15 am IST on April 9.

The special flight was started on behalf of the Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) and the return flight, LX8915, is reported to depart from Mumbai at 9:45 pm IST on April 9 and expected to arrive at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi shortly past midnight on April 10. The flight will depart for Zurich at 1:35 am IST after a brief layover.

Prohibition on international flights

The Swiss flight will reportedly be carrying Swiss and other European nationals home when all international flights have been prohibited from operating to and from India. India is under a 21-day nationwide lockdown and has prohibited international flights from landing in the country to keep a check on growing coronavirus cases. However, some flights meant for evacuation and cargo flights have been allowed during the lockdown.

(With agency inputs; Image credit: PTI)