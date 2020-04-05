Air India Flight Carrying Relief To Germany Receives Praise From Pakistan ATC

With almost all major countries helping each other, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has brought the world together. Recently, an Air India Flight operating from Bombay to Frankfurt received unexpected praise from Pakistan's Air Traffic Controller. According to reports, the flight was flying to Frankfurt, Germany with relief material and evacuated European Nationals stranded in India.

Talking about the rare moment to the media, one of the senior captains on the special flight said, "It was a proud moment for me as well as the entire Air India crew when we heard from Pakistan ATC praising our special flight operations to Europe."

Quoting the Pakistani officials, the captain said they were greeted with "Assalaam Alaikum! This is Karachi's control welcoming Air India for relief flights to Frankfurt”. Wishing them 'Good Luck', they said that they were proud that Air India was operating flights in such difficult times.

Iran gives a direct route

Furthermore, when AI captain asked Pakistani ATC officials that he wasn’t getting the next radar in the airspace, the Pakistani controllers helped the flight by conveying India’s jets position to Tehran airspace and providing details of the two AI special flights.

Furthermore, another miraculous event happened when Iran gave a direct route to the flight across its territory. The senior captain said that it had never happened in his entire career that a middle eastern country had given access to a direct route of over 1000 miles.

He also said that Iran had rarely given a direct route to any airlines because the direct route of Iranian airspace has been strictly kept under thier control for defence purpose only. The flight then entered Turkey before entering Germany The captain said that all ATC welcomed the flight.

