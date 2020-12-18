Switzerland Legalises Same Sex Marriages, Passes Historic 'Marriage For All' Bill

Switzerland's parliament approved a bill on December 17 that legalized same-sex marriage. The “Marriage for All” bill was passed by the two chambers of parliament after it was supported by majority parties except the right-wing Swiss People’s Party and center-right Christian Democratic Party that conditionally supported the bill. The disagreeing parties have proposed to put the bill on the referendum, several local Swiss media reports confirmed. The Swiss law now recognizes the LGBT+ community marriages as legal. “This can be a historic victory for the rights of the LGBTI* Group, Switzerland is making important progress,” Amnesty Switzerland wrote in a tweet.

Switzerland’s Rainbow Household Association had contested the rights of homosexual partners in the year 2010. The Christian Catholic Church of Switzerland had supported the group’s rights at a national synod in Zurich then, also voted in favour of the bill. The church wants to be connected to the realities of society, Daniel Konrad, a priest and Church’s spokesperson told broadcaster Le News. The council of states, the upper house of Switzerland’s legislature passed the bill by 22-15 making same-sex marriage in the Alpine country legal.

Several LGBTQ+ rights associations have been campaigning for the cause, demanding equal rights and privileges for the community. Olga Baranova of the Marriage For All campaign told Le Temps that homosexuals have been fighting for rights for at least seven years. The emotions are very strong, he said. Justice Minister Karin Keller-Sutter earlier stated that the Federal Council will welcome the law which will eliminate today’s “unequal treatment”.

Introduced by 'Green Party'

In 2013, the draft bill for same-sex marriage was introduced by Switzerland’s Green Party, however, it has been a matter of controversy to bring such a drastic constitutional change which has already been adopted by several European Countries. Supporters of the bill cited Article 14 of Switzerland’s constitution which states that “the right to marry and to have a family is guaranteed.” Those in favour of a legal change argued that the constitution accommodates marriages of any kind and hence the bill must be adopted as a law. However, some parties rejected the bill with a motion, citing objections to the lesbian sperm donors. While the bill has been passed by the majority, it still remains a matter of contention and will be subject to a national referendum.

