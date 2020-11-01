Taiwan: Tens Of Thousands From LGBTQ+ Community March In 'Love Wins' Parade

Tens of thousands from the LGBTQ+ community flooded the streets across Taiwan’s capital on October 31 to celebrate the annual LGBT Pride event as the country declared itself coronavirus free for the 200th day. Without having to wear face masks, the pride community gathered in Asia’s largest demonstration of inclusivity in a movement for rights of homosexuals and individuals of different sexual orientations. The event that drew a crowd of more than 130,000 people, reinforced Taiwan’s stance on gay rights as the country became the first in the world to legalize gay marriage.

Waving the rainbow coloured flags that demonstrate the LGBTQ+ community, revellers marched on a sunny day in Taipei in the "Love Wins" pride parade to extend support for civil equalities, opposing discrimination against the lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBTQ). Setting an example for the world, the community rallied through the roads shouting slogans that call for respect for all and sundry regardless of sexual orientation and gender identity. As the country has successfully controlled the COVID-19 infections with zero cases reported for the last few weeks, people confidently marched in a high in-person turnout setting an example for the world in demonstrations aimed at freedom and equality for the LGBTQ community and the constitutional right to LGBTQ marriage.

Individuals held 'free hugs' placards

According to sources of NBC, the organizers said that they were prepared to move the event to the online platforms due to the pandemic but it turned out to be different. Moreover, they hadn’t expected such a huge Pride event to take place this year after WHO declared a global health emergency in March. The pride march was possible due to Taiwan’s successful control of the coronavirus, organizers stressed. The island of 24 million people recorded 554 confirmed COVID-19 cases, and seven fatalities so far. Individuals held the rainbow placards that read “free hugs” and “love wins” as the pandemic could no longer deter people from hugging each other. In Asia, Taiwan has been the biggest propagator of civil liberties of the gay community as it wedded nearly 4,000 same-sex couples since legalizing same-sex marriage.

[Participants march through a street during a pride parade in Taipei, Taiwan, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying]

(Image Credit: Twitter/@taiwanadam)