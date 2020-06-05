COVID-19 Lockdown: Switzerland To Lift Travel Restrictions On EU, UK From June 15

Authorities in Switzerland, on June 5, announced that they are planning to lift travel restrictions from the UK starting from June 15. This comes as the Swiss government had previously announced its decision to reopen the country's borders to three of its neighbours -- Austria, Germany and France, in mid-June. Switzerland, in April, started easing its month-long lockdown by opening restaurants, bars and other public spots.

Allow travellers from EU, UK

Speaking to international media reporters, Swiss authorizes said that "in view of the current epidemiological situation", lifting of travel restrictions could now expand to all countries in the EU and the European Free Trade Association, as well as Britain. According to John Hopkins University, the European nation has reported 30,936 cases out of which 1,921 have died.

Read: Switzerland To Start 'gradual' Lifting Of COVID-19 Restrictions From April 27

Read: Switzerland Allows Young Children To Hug Their Grandparents As It Eases COVID-19 Lockdown

Last week, the nation's health ministry revised its official advice on the coronavirus pandemic and announced that it is now safe for children under the age of 10 to hug their grandparents. According to an international media report, the Swiss health ministry's infectious disease chief Daniel Koch said that scientists have concluded that young children did not transmit the virus. He also informed that young children do not have the receptors to catch the deadly disease, therefore they are not infected and nor can they transmit it to another person.

However, Koch also said that such meetings should be brief and not involve babysitting. He said that it was not the children who posed a risk to elderly relatives, but their parents. He added that the grandparents love to see their grandchildren and meeting them is also important for their mental health. Hence, children under 10 have been allowed to meet the elderly and spend some quality time with their grandparents amid the pandemic.

Read: Coronavirus: Switzerland's Matterhorn Mountain Lights Up To Send Message Of Hope

Read: Switzerland: Coronavirus Test Maker Roche Sees Sales Rise

With inputs from AP

After months of COVID-19 lockdown, Switzerland to lift travel limits on Europen Union, UK