Syria FM Meets UN Special Envoy, Discuss Resuming Small Talks On New Constitution

Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Muallem on October 25 met with the United Nations (UN) Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen and discussed the resumption of the Syrian Constitutional Committee’s small group talks in Geneva. As per the report carried by ANI, a diplomatic source revealed to the media outlet that both the sides discussed the issue and the meet was attended by the head of the delegation representing the government of Syria, Ahmad Kuzbari. Pederson has been on a three-day visit to Syria and reportedly the envoy is expected to submit a report on the constitutional committee to the New York-based organisation.

"The sides discussed the resumption of meetings of the small group of the Syrian Constitutional Committee in Geneva in the near future ... The meeting was attended by Ahmad Kuzbari, the head of the delegation representing the government of Syria," the source as quoted by ANI.

UN’s special envoy to Syria reportedly has plans to submit the report to the UN Security Council on October 27. This UN-doctored Syrian constitutional committee is the outcome of long-standing efforts by the global mediators to reconcile the government of Syria and its opposition. The 150-member body with equal representation of the government, opposition and civil society was launched last year on October 30 marking a development towards drafting a fresh Syrian constitution.

Read - German Official Questions Syria Deportation Halt

Read - Trump Envoy Travelled To Syria For Talks On Missing Americans

Smaller committee under larger body

This 150-member committee would have a smaller group that would consist of 45 members, 15 from each of the three identified groups in the nation. The smaller committee would be engaged in the preparation of the initiatives taken under the constitution while the larger body would take care of its adoption. The latest session for the same reportedly took [pace in August in Geneva. Pederson, at the time, had said that both sides had some drastic differences but still had been successful in finding common grounds and showcase flexibility.

Read - Bomb Kills Syrian Cleric Key To Deals With Rebels

Meanwhile, on the military front, Turkey has begun withdrawing its troops from one of its largest military bases in northwestern Syria, activists said on October 20. According to the Associated Press, opposition media platforms and activists reported that vehicles and trucks were seen moving equipment and soldiers to another location. The Turkish troops stationed in Morek, which is under the control of the Syrian opposition forces backed by Ankara, began dismantling their equipment, in preparation for their evacuation from the military point in the northern Hama countryside.

Read - Turkey Withdraws From Its Largest Military Post In Northwest Syria

Read - Rights Group Suspects Russia, Syria War Crimes In Idlib

Image credits: AP