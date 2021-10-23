Syrian Crisis: At The End Of Civil War, Read About All Key Developments In The Country

Since its beginning, the Syrian Civil War has left more than 3,80,000 people dead (till December 2020), obliterated historically significant cities, and left millions of others homeless. Released by the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, the aforementioned death toll did not encompass 205,300 people who are either missing or presumed dead-including 88,000 civilians who are believed to have died by torture in government prisons. While the situation is improving, at least 13.4 million Syrians still depend on humanitarian assistance, as per the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA).

What triggered the conflict?

In 2000, a 35-year-old Bashar al-Assad succeeded to the Syrian throne after his father Hafez died while in office. In the subsequent, uncontested Presidential vote of 2007, he got re-elected with a surprising 97.6% vote. However, as years passed, Syrian residents became weary of his authoritarian rule and seemingly false vows to improve the devastating economic situation in the country. Notably, it was the same time when anti-government protests were expanding across the Arab world and had already led to the overthrowing of Egyptian and Tunisian dictators.

In March 2011, a pro-democracy protest erupted in Daraa- a city located merely 13 kilometers from the country’s border with Jordan, as per BBC. As protests widened, so did the al-Assad regime’s crackdown against what it deemed as “foreign-backed terrorism”. In a matter of days, the protesters took up arms, first to defend themselves and then to sweep the Syrian military from their cities.

Foreign Intervention in Syrian Civil War

After negotiations between the warring parties failed to guarantee peace, foreign powers stepped into the conflict, largely altering the dynamics of the Syrian Civil War. Soon reports of Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar funding the rebel forces emerged. The United States, which has been so far apprehensive of supplying ammunition to the Free Syrian Army, stated a small-scale training program for a few vetted rebels, a report by Britannica said.

Meanwhile, the Syrian troops were supported by Iran and the Lebanese militant group-Hezbollah. By 2012, Hezbollah fighters had become active participants in the war. As Islamic militants started to take centre stage, Al-Qaeda leader of Iraq Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, in 2013, announced that he would combine his forces in Syria and Iraq forming the infamous terror group Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL). It is worth noting that Russia entered the war in 2015 after al-Assad, a long-term ally of President Vladimir Putin formally asked him for support.

What is the current situation in Syria?

The Syrian civil war ended in 2019 but the northwestern part of the country which includes the Governorate of Idlib and parts of Aleppo, Hama, and Latakia continue to remain under rebels. The northeast, meanwhile, is governed autonomously. Despite a withdrawal order issued by former US President Donald Trump, American troops continue to operate in the region in alliance with Kurdish rebels. Notably, while armed fighting has now ended, the government and militias continue to engage in a war of nerves and occasional assaults.

With the coronavirus contagion wreaking havoc, the Syrian economy has plunged manifold, with roughly 80 percent of the population living under the poverty line, stated the UN report. The pandemic has posed a challenging situation for countries all across the globe; however, for Syria, it has been a significant challenge with its economy and health care sector crippling due to the decade-long war-like situation.

Image: AP