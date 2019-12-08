Syrian Regime And Russian Air Strikes Kill 19 Civilians Including 8 Children

Around 19 civilians including eight children were killed in airstrikes by Syrian regime and Russian forces in the country's last major opposition bastion on Saturday. According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, the airstrikes took place in the jihadist-run northwestern region of Idlib. Several people were also injured during the attack.

No end to attacks

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said that four people were reported dead in a village of Al-Bara located in the south of the region where the Syrian regime conducted airstrikes along with Russia. International media reported that a house collapsed after the attack and the rescue workers were seen clearing the concrete of the two-story building and taking the bodies of the victims on the stretcher. In another attack, nine civilians including three children were found dead in a nearby village of Balyun.

There seems to be no end to the cruel attacks by the Syrian government, who dropped bombs from the helicopters and killing five civilians including three children. The tragic incident was reported from the village of Abadeeta, located in the same area. The observatory reported the death of a child in the Bajghas village after a raid was conducted by the Syrian aircraft. The Britain-based monitor, which relies on a network of sources inside Syria, says it determines the provenance of an airstrike by looking at flight patterns and the aircraft and munitions involved.

Recently violent clashes erupted between regime forces and armed groups in Idlib province of Syria which claimed at least 96 lives on both sides, said a war monitoring group on December 2. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) documented the death of 51 members of regime forces and at least 45 fighters including 31 of the militant groups in the past 48 hours as fierce clashes continued in several areas of east Idlib.

