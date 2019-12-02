Syrian War Portrait Film 'For Sama' Bags Three Awards At BIFA

Feature documentary For Sama won three awards, including the night's biggest honour and the best British independent film at the British Independent Film Awards (BIFAs) on December 01. The Syrian war portrait from filmmakers Waad Al- Kataeb and Edward Watts, won the Best Documentary Feature, Best Director. The film was also awarded the Best Editing at the previously announced craft awards. The documentary follows Waad al-Kataeb for five years of her life during the dramatic uprising in Aleppo, Syria, as she falls in love and gets married, has a baby and navigates through her daily life under siege.

2019 BIFA winners

Apart from For Sama, The Personal History of David Copperfield won five awards out of which three were in the craft categories and the other two included, the Best Supporting Actor for Hugh Laurie, who plays Mr Dick in Armando Iannucci's adaption of the Charles Dickens classic novel. The movie also won the Best Screenplay for Iannucci and Simon Blackwell. Renée Zellweger, who remains the top contenders for the Best Actress Oscar won the Best Actress for her performance as Judy Garland in Judy. Josh O'Connor won the Best Actor Award for Only You, with Harry Wootliff winning the best debut director. Emma Jane Unsworth won the debt screenwriter accolade for the adaptation of her own novel Animals, while Kate Byers and Linn Waite won the breakthrough producer award for their film Bait.

According to international media reports, other nominees included Jessie Buckley for her part as a Glaswegian singer trying to made it on the Tennessee country scene in Wild Rose, and Chiwetel Ejiofor for Best Supporting Actress in the Netflix film The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind. The special jury prize presented to Amanda Nevill, the outgoing CEO of the British Film Institute paid tribute to her team and the industry. Further, Lily James was on hand to present Kristin Scott Thomas with the Richard Harris award for outstanding contribution by an actor to British film.

