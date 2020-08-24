Syria's Gas Pipeline Explosion 'almost Certainly' ISIS Strike, Says US

US Syria envoy James Jeffrey on August 24 reportedly said that the United States is still looking into the explosion that took place at a gas pipeline in Syria. However, he suggested that it might be a terrorist attack caused by the Islamic States’ militants. According to the reports, the pipeline explosion occurred between Al-Dhumayr and Adra area of northwest Damascus.

ISIS might be responsible for the nationwide blackout in Syria

During the start of United Nations sponsored talks of the Syrian Constitutional Committee, in Geneva, James Jeffrey said that there had been an upsurge in Islamic State activity in the southeast of the Syrian desert. Islamic State lost its last territory in Syria in March 2019. However, the traces of the militants still remain. Ali Ghanem, the Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources reportedly said that this could have been a terrorist attack but refused to give details during a conversation with the local media. He further said that the pipeline provided gas supply to various other power stations.

Read: Syria: Nationwide Blackout After Suspected Gas Pipeline Attack, 3 Power Stations Affected

According to the reports, the gas line that went up in flames during the gas pipeline explosion extends from Egypt into Jordan and Syria. The electricity minister of Syria reportedly said that this pipeline blast was caused by a terrorist attack and led to a power outage in the entire country. He also said that the power was being restored gradually in Syria.

A video of the pipeline explosion has been trending on social media which shows huge fire. Numerous videos of the gas pipeline fire have been shared by the netizens where the fire is visible from far off locations as well. According to the international media reports, the fire has been extinguished.

Read: Syrian Sides Meet Again To Discuss Possible New Constitution

There's total "Blackout in Syria due to a terror related gas pipeline explosion. pic.twitter.com/ljvdvBq37r — Quod Experrectus (@HoneeDesigner) August 24, 2020

Video from Syria shows the explosion of a gas pipeline that has no plunged the country into a nationwide power outage. Officials blame terrorism. pic.twitter.com/slH50HBvVI — Fukushima Exposed🇨🇦 (@fukushimaexpos2) August 24, 2020

Read: UN Syria Envoy Makes Appeal Ahead Of New Talks

Also Read: US Helicopter Attacks Syrian Army Checkpoint: Reports

(Image Credits: AP/Twitter/FukushimaExpos2)