Syria's Idlib Situation Calmer After Putin-Erdogan Meet: Turkey Defence Min

Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar on Saturday asserted that the situation in Syria's Idlib de-escalation had stabilized after the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, reported Sputnik. Akar underscored that the situation in Syria has become "calmer" after the meeting of the Turkish President with the Russian President. The meeting between the two heads of state was held in Sochi in September.

Hulusi Akar stated that the violation incidents occured in Idlib from time to time, however, Akar added that due to the measures taken and ceasefire, the situation had become stable, Sputnik cited the Turkish Defence Ministry statement for quoting Hulusi Akar. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan met on September 29 during which they discussed cooperation on international issues.

"From time to time, some violations occur [in Idlib]. In general, in the framework of the measures taken, ceasefire and stability persist. The situation has become calmer after the meeting of our president with Putin in Sochi", Sputnik cited Turkish defence ministry for quoting Hulusi Akar.

According to the official statement released by the Russian president’s office on 29 September, Putin noted that Russia-Turkey cooperation in the face of international issues has been successful. In the statement, the Russian President pointed out the efforts in coordination of positions on Syria and Libya. Putin also assessed the work done by the Russian-Turkish centre to monitor the ceasefire in Armenia and Azerbaijan and said that it served to elevate the stability and reconciliation in the region.

Russia is the main ally of the Syrian government while Turkey supports groups that have fought against Syrian President Bashar Assad, reported AP. Russian and Turkish troops have cooperated in Idlib and have sought a political solution in the country. Idlib is the Syrian region that does not remain in the control of Damascus. As per the Sputnik report, Turkey has deployed its forces in the region against the Kurdish units. The war in Syria broke out in March 2011, leaving thousands of people dead and displacing half the country’s pre-war population of 23 million people.

