Taal Volcano Eruption: Mass Evacuation Underway As Philippines Raises Danger Level

Philippines authorities on July 1 evacuated thousands of people after the alert status of the Taal volcano was raised to a danger level. The restive Taal volcano in Batangas province, south of the capital Manila, caused disruption and concern after it spewed a one-kilometre high phreatomagmatic plume. According to SkyNews, after the volcano spurted a huge plume of gases and steam into the air, the authorities moved the alert to level 3 from level 2 on the 5-level scale, which the seismology and volcanology agency said meant a “magmatic intrusion” at the main crater “could further drive succeeding eruptions”.

Taal is one of the world's smallest active volcanoes. As per reports, the officials cannot say if more eruptions will occur. Renato Solidum of the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said that it is just one explosive event and it is too early to tell. According to the British Geological Survey, such eruptions take place as a result of magma erupting through the water.

Unusual haze over Manila

Following the eruption, authorities started urging residents in the lakeside towns of Agoncillo and Laurel in Batangas Province to evacuate due to possible eruption hazards, including a potential for a volcanic tsunami. According to a video shared by the seismology agency, water in Taal’s crater boiled before and after its eruption. The environmental organisation Greenpeace Philippines also observed an unusual haze over the capital's skyline, which The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) acknowledged was due to a combination of sulfur dioxide from the volcano and worsening air pollution.

Despite standing at only 1,020-feet, the Taal volcano can be deadly as an eruption in 1911 killed more than 1,300 people. It even spewed clouds of ash in January last year, prompting the evacuation of more than 100,000 people. Clouds of ash blew more than 100km north, reaching Manila, and forcing the partial shutdown of the country's main airport with more than 500 flights cancelled.

