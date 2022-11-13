Taiwan Counters China With Combat Aircraft, Missiles As 36 PLA Warplanes Encroach Island

In a major development, China has again sent its military fighter jets and bombers near Taiwan, resulting in the Island responding with aircraft in CAP, naval vessels, and land-based missile systems. According to the Taiwan defence ministry, at least 36 fighter jets and three People's Liberation Army (PLA) vessels were detected near the median line in the Taiwan Strait on November 13. It said the fighter jets included six Shenyang J-11 and four J-16 aircraft. Besides, at least three Chinese drones were also detected in the region. "36 PLA aircraft and 3 PLAN vessels around our surrounding region were detected today (Nov. 12, 2022) until 1700(GMT+8). ROCArmedForces have monitored the situation and responded to these activities with aircraft in CAP, naval vessels, and land-based missile systems," the Taiwan Defence Ministry wrote in a Twitter post.

China-Taiwan tensions

It is worth mentioning Taiwan had split from China during the civil war that brought Mao Zedong's Communist Party to power and established the People's Republic of China in 1949. While the Communist Party gained control of the Chinese mainland in 1949, the Kuomintang-ruled government of the erstwhile Republic of China set up its government in Taiwan (officially called the Republic of China). Although the regions have been governed separately for more than seven decades, the Communist Party continues to claim sovereignty over Taiwan. Beijing has, on several occasions, stepped up military exercises around self-ruled Taiwan, which it considers its own territory under the One China policy. In recent times, China repeatedly warned the island nation to use force if it disobeys Bejing's command and relies on the West for its security.

US-China tensions deteriorate after Nancy Pelosi's visit

It is essential to note here that the China government had warned Taiwan of a dramatic situation if it allowed US Speaker Nancy Pelosi to visit Taipei. It sent 27 aircraft to Taiwan's air defence identification zone (ADIZ) hours after Pelosi's plane left Taipei after she spent nearly 18 hours at the island, which is claimed by Beijing as its own. Also, China fired “precision missiles” in waters off Taiwan’s coasts as part of military exercises. Meanwhile, the United States called China's action against Taiwan both "irresponsible" and an attempt to change the "status quo".

Image: AP