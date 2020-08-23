Taiwan's Defence Ministry Showcases Military Power Amid Heightened Tensions With China

With China’s growing belligerence and military might across Taiwan Strait that depicts People Republic’s hostile intentions and war rhetorics against the breakaway island nation, Taiwan’s military on August 22 took to anti-aircraft, anti-tank and vessel missiles combat in mock invasion drills. Visuals released by Taiwan’s defense ministry depict Taiwanese armed forces as fighter aircrafts flew across the de facto “median line”, issuing warnings to China not to underestimate the island’s defense capabilities in cross-Strait military exercises. "The most egotistical country can thoughtlessly provoke a war and the most ignorant government can be caught in the flames of war,” ANI quoted Taiwan’s Defense Ministry as saying, citing its official statement. “Repeated provocation” by China's People's Liberation Army will no longer work, the ministry added.

In the drill, Taiwan’s military fired ballistic missiles from assault helicopters and fighter jets dropped bombs on targets at sea and the island’s shore. Tanks and missile trucks fired from land during the large-scale military drill throughout the island. Recently, Taiwan also conducted major live-fire military exercises with its airforce, naval and ground defense troops dubbed as “Han Kuang” in order to portray to China the nation’s military power and capabilities to “defend its sovereignty”. The armed forces drill came as People’s Republic expanded its military activity surrounding the island in the disputed South China Sea waters. Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen said in a statement that Han Kuang military exercises for the armed forces evaluate the development of combat abilities. He added, the world would see Taiwan’s efforts to defend the country's territory.

We do not allow the enemy's will to be imposed on us. Faced with threats, #ROCArmedForces continue to strengthen the forces to protect our freedom and democracy. We do not provoke, but will always ensure our readiness. pic.twitter.com/TXKDWW0Cec — 國防部 Ministry of National Defense, R.O.C. (@MoNDefense) August 23, 2020

On August 22, the Taiwanese defines ministry warned, “It would have only been the effect of triggering the wrath and antipathy of Taiwan's people, and hurt peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.” The warnings come in the backdrop of PLA Eastern Theatre Command’s activation of combat exercises north and south of Taiwan Strait. In footages released by China’s State-run broadcasters, the People’s Liberation Army is seen displaying its novel Tianlei 500, a 500kg (1,100lb) precision-guided munitions dispenser and air-to-surface missile.

In response to media reports on the PLA's activities in the Taiwan Strait, #ROCArmedForces maintain a high degree of surveillance over the region. We are capable of and determined to defend our sovereignty. A peaceful cross-strait relationship is crucial to regional stability. — 國防部 Ministry of National Defense, R.O.C. (@MoNDefense) August 13, 2020

PLA’s military activities on rise

Taiwan's Foreign Minister Joseph Wu warned in July, saying, China might be preparing to "solve the Taiwan issue”, indicating People’s Republic intentions of overtaking the island like Hong Kong, according to reports. Further, Wang Ting-yu, member of Taiwan's Foreign Affairs and National Defense Committee said that this year, 2020, PLA’s military activities in the Southeast part of the Taiwan Strait have been more than usual, first noticed by the global military think tanks and China watchers in April-May. In a separate report, Wang claimed that Taiwan anticipated China to escalate military pressure in the region prior to a full-fledged invasion.

(With Agency Inputs)