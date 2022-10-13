Taiwan Defines ‘first Strike’, Says Prepared To Go To War Over Chinese Air Incursions

Taiwan’s Ministry of Defense has asserted that any Chinese fighter jets or drones that violate the island nation’s territorial airspace will be shot down. The development comes after an earlier remark by Taiwan’s Ministry of Defense that stated the violation of Taiwan’s airspace by Chinese jets would be regarded as a “first strike.”

Chiu Kuo-cheng, the Defense Minister of Taiwan, made the remarks while addressing lawmakers on the threats posed by Beijing after Chinese fighter jets and drones menacingly flew near the self-governing island nation, even intruding into its airspace at different points around the year. In the latest development, Taiwan has vowed to respond in force to any Chinese aircraft breaching its airspace and will consider such flyovers as a “first strike”, reported RT.

Taiwan’s Defense Minister defines “'first strike”

Taiwan’s Defense Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng elaborated on the “first strike” designation while speaking to lawmakers on Wednesday. Chiu stated that the military would first lock onto incoming drones or aircraft and issue a warning, and then launch a “defensive counterattack” if the aircraft remained in Taiwan’s territorial airspace, reported RT.

Questioned on whether the move to shoot down Chinese drones and jets would mean Beijing and Taipei “going to war,” Defense Minister answered, “Yes, in which case the situation would be very serious. He added further, “This is why the military has been exercising self-restraint and does not pull the trigger recklessly.”

Our government & military are closely monitoring China's military exercises & information warfare operations, ready to respond as necessary. I call on the international community to support democratic Taiwan & halt any escalation of the regional security situation. pic.twitter.com/uAoDAU2bMV — 蔡英文 Tsai Ing-wen (@iingwen) August 5, 2022

Taiwan’s Defense Ministry has been regularly posting updates on the activities of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) around the island’s territory. Discussing the island’s security policy during a legislative session last week, Chiu remarked that the update to Taiwan’s tactics came after the frequency of airspace violations by Chinese military aircraft caused “a lot of trouble” in recent months.

Tensions between Beijing and Taiwan had soared in August after a high-profile visit by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taipei amid continuous threats by China against such a step. Following the visit, China conducted unprecedented military exercises around Taiwan’s waters and airspace, which included a rehearsal for a full “blockade” of the island nation triggering vocal condemnation from the US.

China, which considers Taiwan a part of its territory under its One-China policy has not ruled out a military solution to the issue of Taiwan’s reunification with China.