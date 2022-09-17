Taiwan Excludes Russia From Visa-free Program Amid Moscow's Growing Ties With Beijing

In its latest statement, Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) stated that a trial programme that offered Russian passport holders visa-free entrance to the island nation has been suspended after it expired on July 31. According to reports, a pilot programme was launched by the Taiwanese government in 2018 to allow people of four nations, including Russia, Thailand, Brunei, and the Philippines, visa-free entrance to Taipei. The ministry further stated that the programme has been extended for one more year but Russia has been excluded from it, CNA reported.

According to reports, the three remaining nations are still part of the trial programme for visa-free entrance, but in reality, it is not in operation owing to the COVID-19 border control regulations implemented by Taiwan. However, Taiwan began easing some of its limitations this year, including resuming visa-free travel for citizens of its 14 ally nations. The majority of nations around the world, including the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and several European nations, have eased travel restrictions that were imposed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, the updated border regulations by Taiwan continue to exclude countries like Israel, Chile, Japan, South Korea, Nicaragua, Singapore, Malaysia, and the Dominican Republic, from the visa-free programme. Reportedly, these nations provided on-arrival visas or visa-free access to travellers from Taiwan before the pandemic. The pilot programme allowed Russian citizens to enter Taiwan without a visa, but Taiwanese people were not allowed to travel to Moscow without applying for a visa.

Taiwan expresses concern over growing Russia-China ties

It should be mentioned here that Taiwan has expressed concern over growing ties between Russia and China, saying they pose a serious threat to global peace, stability and democracy. Taiwan's Foreign Ministry has also urged the world community to denounce China's threats towards the island nation.

"China continuously threatens Taiwan’s national security, attempts to unilaterally change the cross-strait status-quo, and practices expansionism. It finds solace internationally by cozying up to Russian invaders and even claims that those who maintain peace and the status quo are engaged in the provocation," the Taiwanese Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Image: Unsplash/Shutterstock