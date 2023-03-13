Taiwan Focusing On manufacturing weapons For Possible Blockade By China In 2023: Reports

Taiwan's military spending in 2023 will be focussed on manufacturing weapons and equipment, including parts for F-16 fighters, in anticipation of a potential blockade of the Taiwan Strait by China, as per a report prepared by the Taiwanese Defense Ministry. The report, which is seeking parliamentary budget approval, also highlighted that Taiwan has been reviewing its strategic fuel and repair capabilities since last year.

The report pointed out that the Chinese military is conducting joint operations to control strategic bottlenecks in the strait and prevent foreign forces from entering the region, according to a report from Sputnik. The defense ministry has updated its threat assessment in response to these developments.

"It is adopting an actual war approach and shifting from training to combat preparation," read the report. Taiwan's 2023 budget will also include purchase of Stinger anti-aircraft missiles and HIMARS multiple rocket launchers. Tensions in the Taiwan Strait have risen following the visit of former US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to the island as part of her Asia tour last August. Beijing condemned Pelosi's trip, considering it a show of support for separatism, and responded by conducting large-scale military exercises in the vicinity of the island. The situation escalated further after other countries, such as France, Japan, and the United States, sent delegations to Taiwan, further exacerbating the already strained relations between Beijing and Taipei.

What is China's view on Taiwan?

Back in October, Chinese President Xi Jinping stated that Beijing is committed to achieving peaceful reunification with Taiwan, but refused to renounce the possibility of using force to resolve the issue. China's official policy on Taiwan is based on the One China principle, which considers Taiwan an integral part of China. The policy is outlined in several official documents of the Communist Party of China (CPC), including the Constitution of the People's Republic of China and the Anti-Secession Law.

The Constitution of the People's Republic of China, adopted in 1982, declares that Taiwan is a part of China's territory and that the country has the right to unify Taiwan with the mainland through peaceful means. In 2005, the CPC passed the Anti-Secession Law, which defines Taiwan as a part of China and declares that Beijing will use non-peaceful means if Taiwan attempts to declare independence or delay reunification indefinitely. The law emphasizes that peaceful reunification is the ultimate goal, but it also affirms China's right to use force if necessary.