Taiwan Forces Repel Simulated Coastal Assault In Five-day Drill Against Chinese Attack

In an operation that included fighter jets, warships and 8,000 servicemen, Taiwan conducted a five-day drill in which they repelled a simulated coastal assault. The recent military drill was a part of Taiwan’s largest annual live-fire exercise and comes at a time when China is beginning to exert more military pressure on the tiny island.

Taiwan thwarts 'invasion' from China

Beijing has long regarded Taiwan to be a part of China's sovereign territory and has not hidden its ambitions to take back the island. The live-fire exercise began on July 13 and was observed by Taiwanese president Tsai Ing-wen who, in a tweet later, said that the exercise demonstrated Taiwan’s robust military capabilities and its strong determination to resist China.

According to reports, Taiwan has existed under the threat of Chinese invasion ever since the island split from the mainland after a civil war in 1949. With the exponential growth of China’s People’s Liberation Army, Taiwan finds itself outgunned. Over the years, China has repeatedly tried to isolate Taiwan from the rest of the world by using its enormous influence to convince other nation-states that Taiwan is a part of China.

The animosity between Taiwan and China has increased even since the election of Tsai Ing-wen in 2016, as per international media reports. Tsai Ing-wen and her party has taken a tough stance against China and has repeatedly refused to acknowledge China’s claims that Taiwan is part of ‘one China’.

However, the military gap between China and Taiwan has only grown with rising Chines influence in the region. Moreover, western nations are unwilling to sell advanced military equipment to Taiwan as they fear incurring the wrath of China.

One of the few countries that freely trades with Taiwan in regards to military hardware is the United States. As per reports, the Trump administration recently agreed to sell Taiwan F-16’s as well as other major military hardware. The US also offered to upgrade Taiwan’s Patriot missile systems, drawing flak from China who decided to impose sanctions on defence company Lockheed Martin in response.

