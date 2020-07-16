Taiwan Conducts Live-fire Drills To Beat Hostile Forces Amid Rising Chinese Threat

Taiwan’s military conducted live-fire drills simulating defence against hostile forces and showcase capabilities amid rising Chinese threat in the region. Ministry of Defence said that the exercises, dubbed as “Han Kunag”, simulates all possible scenarios of military threats and prove the capabilities of Armed forces in protecting the country’s sovereignty.

President Tsai Ing-wen told the troops that Han Kuang exercises are a major annual event for the armed forces which lets the world see Taiwan’s determination and efforts to defend its territory. Taiwan has ramped up its weapons procurement with its largest defence spending increase in a decade after Tsai made military modernisation a priority.

In May, the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency notified Congress of a possible arms sale to Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in the United States. Taiwan has also revealed its plan to buy Harpoon anti-ship missiles from the United States to deal with the Chinese threat.

“As I have said, national security does not rely on bowing and scraping but on solid national defence. All our officers and soldiers are the core of that,” she said in a televised address.

Beijing has become more assertive on the reunification of Taiwan with China under “one country, two systems” which has threatened Taiwan’s claim of sovereignty. The self-governing island republic considers itself as sovereign while China claims the province as Beijing’s territory under its one-China policy and has been pushing to implement the Hong Kong system in Taiwan.

Extensive drill

During the military drill, soldiers stood the heat and braved the winds and waves, while mounting at Zuoying naval base for joint landing operation. The air force conducted night air defence/interception drill and multiple fighters scrambled from Chiayi and Hualien AFB, while air defence units on the ground were deployed for engagement. Fighter jets conducted joint air defence operation, simulating interception of enemy aircraft while ground air defence units were being simultaneously deployed.

#HanKuang36 Live-fire drill demonstrated the coordination across different branches within #ROCArmedForces countering against simulated hostile forces. It also showcased our capabilities of being self-reliant in defense development. pic.twitter.com/CNHLEEt07B — 國防部 Ministry of National Defense, R.O.C. (@MoNDefense) July 15, 2020

