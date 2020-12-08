Taiwan: Foreign Worker Slapped With $3,500 Fine For A 8-second Quarantine Breach

With the threat of coronavirus still looming large over the world, authorities across the world have levied heavy fines on breaking quarantine rules. Owing to the same, a worker in Taiwan was fined a whopping amount of 100,000 Taiwanese dollars for leaving his room for merely a few seconds. All the incoming passengers, including Taiwanese citizens, to the country, are subjected to a 14 day mandatory quarantine period.

According to Japanese broadcaster NHK, the Filipino migrant worker was quarantined in his hotel room in Taiwan’s Kaohsiung city. However, on November 19, he left his room for eight seconds without taking permission from the authorities. As per the authorities, the workers stepped out to give something to his friend in the adjacent room.

The eight-second quarantine breach was recorded on the CCTV camera placed in the hallway. Based on the evidence, the Taiwanese health officials fined him 100,000 Taiwanese dollars or about 3,600 US dollars. As per official data, Taiwan has reported 718 cases and only seven COID-19 related fatalities as of now.

Although the island has not reported even a domestic case in the last eight months, authorities have warned of increasing infection amid incoming passengers. However, Taiwan has been lauded for its effective response to the viral infection. In November alone, health authorities had fined 19 people for quarantine breach in areas of Kaohsiung.

Taiwan gets new passport

While the Communist Party of China has claimed the island to be a part of Chinese territory under its ‘One Nation, Two Systems’ policy, Taiwan has claimed to be an independent nation altogether. In a major announcement, the Taiwanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs informed that the country was set to issue a newly designed passport to its people from January 11, 2021, The new passport cover design highlighting the country's name was announced in September amid China's growing aggressiveness.

