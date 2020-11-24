Taiwan Begins Construction Of Domestically Produced Submarines Amid Tension With China

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen on November 24 vowed to defend the democratic island’s sovereignty with the construction of a new fleet of submarines, a key project aided by the US. Speaking at the ceremony later, Ing-wen revealed that all the submarines would be domestically manufactured and would counter the "enemy" fleet, which had been lurking around the island. Calling it a “historic milestone” the Taiwanese leader stressed with the construction of a new fleet, they were more deteminied to protect their “soveregnity and democracy”.

Since the Taiwanese Independence, the Communist Party of China has claimed the island to be a part of Chinese territory under its ‘One Nation, Two Systems’ policy. However, the island has claimed to be an independent nation altogether. For months, Chinese ships have been spotted conducting drills in the South China Sea and more particularly in the Taiwanese straight. However, Ing-wen claimed that new submarines would enhance Taiwan’s navy’s warfare capabilities and deter enemies.

“Submarines are important equipment for the development of Taiwan’s navy’s asymmetric warfare capabilities and to deter enemy ships from encircling Taiwan,” She said at the conference.

Proud to launch our #MadeInTaiwan submarine program. Thanks to everyone who helped us overcome all obstacles, erase all doubts, & begin domestic production. We’re more determined than ever to continue developing our self-defense industries & safeguard our sovereignty & democracy. pic.twitter.com/AMeihG0g4b — 蔡英文 Tsai Ing-wen (@iingwen) November 24, 2020

Read: Optimism And Scepticism In Taiwan After Biden Win

Read: Taiwan Not Invited To WHO Meeting After China's 'obstruction'; Expresses 'strong Regret'

China irked with Taiwan- US relations

On the other hand, China has yet again expressed its displeasure over the growing relations between the United States and Taiwan. This time, Beijing is irked over the upcoming US-Taiwan economic partnership dialogue and has called on Washington to 'stop exchange or contacts' with Taipei It has further asked the US to stop elevating its relationship with Taiwan in any substantive way.

"China consistently opposes official exchanges between the US and the Taiwan region. We urge the US to adhere to the one-China principle and the three China-US joint communique, stop all forms of official exchanges and contacts with Taiwan, stop elevating its relationship with Taiwan in any substantive way, prudently and properly handle Taiwan-related issues, and send no misleading signals to the Taiwan separatist forces, so as to avoid serious damage to China-US relations, peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait," spokesperson Wang Webin said.

Read: China Irked Over Growing US-Taiwan Ties, Asks Washington To 'stop Exchange' With Taipei

Read: US, Taiwan Sign Blueprint To Better Economic Ties; Disregard China's Warning