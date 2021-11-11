Taiwan Hits Back At Ex-Australia PM's Comments On Canberra's Non-alliance With Taipei

Taiwan Strait is far from being a "domestic matter" between Chinese, as its security and stability has a direct impact on the prosperity of the Indo-Pacific region and global peace, Taiwan government spokesperson, Joanne Ou told The Guardian while responding to assertions made by the former Australian PM Paul Keating. Ou's statement came after Keating's negligent claims of Canberra's non-alliance with Taipei, which he had said during an appearance at the National Press Club on Wednesday.

The prime minister for the tenure of 1991-1996, Keating, had also urged that Australia must not "be drawing into military engagement over Taiwan, US-sponsored or otherwise." Referring to Taiwan as a "front doorstep to China," Keating had also said that matters of Taiwan Strait was "fundamentally a civil matter" for China.

Responding to Keating's comments, Ou asserted that "a peaceful and stable Indo-Pacific region is in the interest of Australia, Taiwan and other countries."

The bitter spat between the island nations comes amid the growing aggression of Beijing in Taiwanese territory. Under the Xi Jinping-led CCP government, Beijing has made rhetoric claims of sovereignty over Taiwan. Over the past few months, China has also sent sorties of warplanes almost daily into Taiwan's Air Defence zone.

'China has continued to intrude on its neighbours': Joanne Ou

Reiterating Taiwan's status quo, as claimed by President Tsai Ing-wen, Ou told The Guardian that "In addition to trying to reduce Taiwan’s space for international affairs, China has also continued to intrude on its neighbours … in the East and South China Seas." Responding to Keating's incorrect claims of Canberra seeing "(Taiwan) as a part of China," Ou asserted, “The Taiwanese government and people are defending not only the way of life of Taiwan’s 23.5 million people but also the values of democratic freedom that global democracies jointly defend.”

Notably, 14 countries recognise Taiwan as a sovereign nation and more than 70 others have informal diplomatic ties, including the United States. As per The Guardian, Australia does not recognise Taiwan as a part of Beijing as claimed under the 'One China' Policy. Earlier this month, US State Secretary Antony Blinken also called for the "meaningful participation" of Taiwan in the United Nations.

Image: AP