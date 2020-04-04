COVID-19: Taiwan Makes Masks Mandatory On Rail, Inter-city Buses Amid Tomb Festival

Taiwan has reportedly made it mandatory for commuters on trains and inter-city buses to wear protective masks with immediate effect to combat the community spread of the COVID-19 disease. Anyone not wearing the mask is being stopped, since April 2, from boarding Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) and Taiwan High-Speed Rail (THSR) trains by the state police authorities in a sweeping measure. The thermal screening was implemented at all railway stations, airports, and ports, among other areas, as per the local news reports.

According to reports, Minister of Transportation and Communications Lin Chia-lung said in a statement that all people on public transportation, inter-city buses, and trains, have to strictly cover their faces with masks to curtail the spread of infection. This is crucial particularly due to the surge in traffic and movement between April 2 to 5 due to the Tomb Sweeping Festival. Lin further warned the violators of rigorous inspection on the rail services. Lin also emphasized that the strict epidemic protocols were applicable to the mass transit employees as well during the Qingming holidays.

Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) response for masks

Lin reportedly said that the infrared sensors and temperature guns will be used for health screening of passengers at 12 THSR stations, 239 TRA stations, 1,298 post offices, airports, ports, freeway service areas, and bus transfer stations. He was quoted as “strictly reminding passengers again” to don masks before entering the stations. Further adding he said, passengers detected with a temperature of 37.5 degrees Celsius or an ear temperature of 38 degrees would be prohibited to board the public transport venue. They will be dealt with by the health authorities for further tests, he added. According to media reports, the Local government bodies would implement protective masks requirements on Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) in weeks ahead in response to the shortage.

