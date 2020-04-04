Coronavirus May Spread Through Air Via Breathing, Speaking: US Scientists

The head of infectious disease at the National Institute of Health, Anthony Fauci, reportedly said that the deadly coronavirus might spread through the air via normal breathing and speaking. While speaking to an international media outlet, Fauci said that according to a research conducted by National Academy of Sciences (NAS) states ‘aerosolization of virus from normal breathing’. Fauci also said that with the new research, the United State government was also poised to recommend the use of a face mask for everyone.

‘Not yet conclusive’

While speaking to an international media outlet, Fauci said that the guidance on the mask would change because of the recent information that the virus can actually be spread even when people just speak, as opposed to coughing and sneezing. However, he added that the official advice is still that only the sick people need to cover their faces, as well as those caring for them at home. The NAS research also reportedly mentioned that the research is, however, ‘not yet conclusive’.

READ: Veteran NFL Agent Has An Important Message After Losing Both Parents To Coronavirus

Fauci’s statement comes after the total number of infected cases in US cross 277,000. The US now has the highest number of cases in the world and is one of the worst-hit countries. The deadly virus has also claimed nearly 7,402 lives in the country. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has also warned that the US could be the next epicentre of the virus.

Though Fauci said that the virus is aerosol, according to a recent WHO publication, the virus is transmitted through ‘respiratory droplets and close contacts and does not seem to stay long in the air. WHO said that the droplet transmission occurs when one has close contact with a person who has respiratory symptoms such as coughing or sneezing, which may spread the potentially infectious droplets. WHO continues to recommend droplet and contact precautions. The organisation also reportedly recommend people to take measures to prevent possible transmission by air only when performing medical operations that produce aerosols.

READ: Trump Expands Role Of US Army In The Fight Against Coronavirus

Meanwhile, coronavirus, which originated in China in December 2019, has now claimed over 59,000 lives worldwide as of April 4. According to the tally by international news agency, the pandemic has now spread to 205 countries and has infected more than one million people. Out of the total infections, 228,990 have been recovered but the easily spread virus is continuing to disrupt many lives. Major cities have been put under lockdown in almost all countries including Spain, and the economy is struggling.

(Image source: AP)

READ: Donald Trump, Emmanuel Macron Plan UN Security Council Talks On Coronavirus

READ: US Sets New Global Record With 1,480 Coronavirus Deaths In 24 Hours: Johns Hopkins

