Taiwan MoD Says 15 Chinese Military Aircraft, Three Naval Vessels Encircled Island

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense (MND) on Sunday announced that it has tracked 15 Chinese military aircraft and three naval vessels encircled the island nation between 6 am Thursday, Nov. 17, and 6 am Friday, Nov. 18 local time. Of the total 15 People’s Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft that encroached on the island, nearly seven were monitored in the southwest corner of Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ), the Taiwan MoD reported, according to Taiwan news.

The Chinese PLA fighter jets that conducted the provocation near the Taiwanese territory included four Chengdu J-10 fighter jets, one Shaanxi Y-8 electronic warfare plane, one Shaanxi Y-8 anti-submarine warfare plane, and one Guizhou BZK-007 reconnaissance drone, according to defense ministry of Taiwan. No PLA aircraft crossed the Taiwan Strait median line during this time, it said. In response to China's belligerent move, Taiwan sent its own aircraft, and naval ships to send the signal to Beijing's forces. The self-ruled island also activated land-based missile systems to monitor the PLA aircraft and vessels in its vicinity. Beijing has dispatched an estimated 339 military aircraft and 56 naval ships around Taiwan since September 2020, Taiwan's MoD claimed.

"China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by routinely sending aircraft into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone," the outlet meanwhile confirmed.

China's Xi orders PLA to boost military training, prepare for 'war'

Chinese President Xi Jinping, earlier this month, ordered the PLA military forces to train for war. Xi noted that China's national security is facing "increased instability and uncertainty". The declaration was made by the Chinese authoritarian leader during his visit to the country's Joint Operations Command Centre of the Central Military Commission in Beijing. He declared that China will now comprehensively strengthen its military training while preparing for any war. Xi's chilling announcement cames amid fears Beijing may be preparing for an invasion of the self-ruled island of Taiwan in the style of Ukraine.