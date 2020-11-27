Taiwan Politicians Throw Pig Guts On Each Other Over US Pork In Parliament Debate

Taiwanese lawmakers, on November 27, got into a brawl, throwing pig guts and insides on the parliament floor. The scuffle was related to a new policy that would allow pork and beef imports from the US. Although pork constitutes only of a small part of the Vietnamese consumption, the opposition picked up the issue to bring down the ruling party.

The fight broke out on Friday morning when country’s Premier Su Tseng was scheduled to give his regular report about the pork policy. As Tseng began, lawmakers from opposition Nationalist party blocked his attempt by dropping pig guts. Following which, the lawmakers from the ruling Democratic Progressive party tried to stop them. Eventually, it escalated into fistfights and exchange of punches.

Pig guts were thrown across Taiwan's parliament on Friday, as fights erupted between lawmakers over a soon-to-be enacted policy that would allow imports of US pork and beef.#5News pic.twitter.com/9zTA2yMpok — Channel 5 News (@5_News) November 27, 2020

What is the new policy about ?

In August, country’s President Tsai Ing-wen announced that starting January 2021, a longstanding ban on import of Beef and pork from America would be lifted, a move to strengthen ties between the two allies. But, the decision was met with opposition both from civilians and politicians. US pork would account for a small percentage of the island''s consumption, but the Nationalist party has seized on the issue in an effort to mobilise support following successive failures at the polls.

“When you were in the opposition, you were against US pork, now that you're in power, you' 've become a supporter of US pork,” said KMT legislator Lin Wei-chou, who led the group of lawmakers protesting the policy and wearing black T-shirts that read “oppose ractopamine-pork".

Good Interactions with US President elect

Taiwan has been having “good interactions” with American President-elect Joe Biden’s team, the foreign ministry said on November 24. While the island has enjoyed strong support from incumbent President Donald Trump against China, a change in American administration has caused some uncertainty. However, hinting at establishing strong ties with the upcoming government, the Taiwanese ministry said that the country shares cordial relations with both the democratic and republican parties.

With inputs from ANI