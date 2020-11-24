Taiwan Says Having "good Interaction" With Biden's Team, Thanks Donald Trump For Support

Taiwan has been having “good interactions” with American President-elect Joe Biden’s team, the foreign ministry said on November 24. While the island has enjoyed strong support from incumbent President Donald Trump against China, a change in American administration has caused some uncertainty. However, hinting at establishing strong ties with the upcoming government, the Taiwanese ministry said that the country shares cordial relations with both the democratic and republican parties.

“The foreign ministry and our representative office in the United States have continued to maintain smooth communication and have good interactions with the Biden team via various appropriate means,” Joanne Ou, spokesperson for the foreign ministry told reporters a press conference. The Taiwanese ministry also presented their “sincere gratitude” the outgoing trump administration. “The current Taiwan-U.S. relationship is at its best in history. We sincerely thank you,” the ministry said.

China irked with US-Taiwan relations

America has been one of the leading countries which have offered assistance to Taiwan and facilitated diplomatic exchanges. However, this has irked China, who claims Taiwan to be its territory. Recently, Beijing showed its displeasure over the upcoming US-Taiwan economic partnership dialogue and has called on Washington to 'stop exchange or contacts' with Taipei It has further asked the US to stop elevating its relationship with Taiwan in any substantive way.

"China consistently opposes official exchanges between the US and the Taiwan region. We urge the US to adhere to the one-China principle and the three China-US joint communique, stop all forms of official exchanges and contacts with Taiwan, stop elevating its relationship with Taiwan in any substantive way, prudently and properly handle Taiwan-related issues, and send no misleading signals to the Taiwan separatist forces, so as to avoid serious damage to China-US relations, peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait," spokesperson Wang Webin said.

Image: AP