Taiwan Prez Reveals Her Favourite Indian Dish, Reminisces 'memories Of Vibrant Country'

Starting off by saying that Taiwan is ‘lucky’ to have several restaurants that serve Indian cuisine, Tsai Ing-wen said “I always go for” Chana Masala and Naan.

In a social media post which has now gone viral, Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen on October 15 revealed her favourite Indian dishes. Starting off by saying that Taiwan is ‘lucky’ to have several restaurants that serve Indian cuisine, Ing-wen said “I always go for” Chana Masala and Naan. She also talked about how ‘Chai always brings back memories from her many travels to India which is a “vibrant, diverse and colourful” nation. She even posted the image of the plate full of Indian food showing Naan, rice, among other curry’s but also opened the question to her followers and asked about their favourite dish. 

From Dosas to Jalebis, netizens tell their favourite food

Soon after Ing-wen posted about her liking Chana Masala and Naan, thousands of internet users including mostly Indians posted pictures of their recommendations as well as their favourites. From Mysore Dosas to Mahaprasad at Puri, Odisha, netizens offered Taiwan President with a range of Indian dishes that according to them are “unmissable”. One of the internet users even mentioned Bengali dishes such as Mishti Doi and Alu Posto. There were many who said “Chhole Bhature is love”.

Earlier, Taiwan President had reminisced about the ‘unforgettable’ memories from the time spent in India, hailing the culture as well as the architectural marvels of the country. Tsai took to Twitter to thank Indian citizens for following her on the micro-blogging platform and shared pictures of her touring Taj Mahal, an immense mausoleum of white marble built in Agra.

Even though India does not officially maintain diplomatic relations with Taiwan, that China considers as its own ‘breakaway province’, people-to-people contacts and commercial links have expanded in recent years. The self-governing island republic touts itself as a sovereign but China claims the province its own territory under its one-China policy. 

