Taiwan Prez Reveals Her Favourite Indian Dish, Reminisces 'memories Of Vibrant Country'

In a social media post which has now gone viral, Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen on October 15 revealed her favourite Indian dishes. Starting off by saying that Taiwan is ‘lucky’ to have several restaurants that serve Indian cuisine, Ing-wen said “I always go for” Chana Masala and Naan. She also talked about how ‘Chai always brings back memories from her many travels to India which is a “vibrant, diverse and colourful” nation. She even posted the image of the plate full of Indian food showing Naan, rice, among other curry’s but also opened the question to her followers and asked about their favourite dish.

#Taiwan is lucky to be home to many Indian restaurants, & Taiwanese people love them. I always go for chana masala and naan, while #chai always takes me back to my travels in #India, and memories of a vibrant, diverse & colourful country. What are your favourite Indian dishes? pic.twitter.com/IJbf5yZFLY — 蔡英文 Tsai Ing-wen (@iingwen) October 15, 2020

From Dosas to Jalebis, netizens tell their favourite food

Soon after Ing-wen posted about her liking Chana Masala and Naan, thousands of internet users including mostly Indians posted pictures of their recommendations as well as their favourites. From Mysore Dosas to Mahaprasad at Puri, Odisha, netizens offered Taiwan President with a range of Indian dishes that according to them are “unmissable”. One of the internet users even mentioned Bengali dishes such as Mishti Doi and Alu Posto. There were many who said “Chhole Bhature is love”.

Alu posto, Mishti doi and chhole bhature. Btw, many more are there in my list of favourite Indian food 😋. pic.twitter.com/81tGrKFPzK — শ্রুতি মিত্র Shruti Mitra🚩🇮🇳 (@arijitsinghfan_) October 15, 2020

Chhole bhature bhi meri fav hai 😋 — 🌹 নীতা 🌹 (@Neeta133) October 15, 2020

Idli and dosa with tomato chutney. — Jampa Dolma (@JampaDolma7) October 15, 2020

My Favourite is #JagganathTemple Mahaprasad at Puri, Odisha. It contains 56 dishes in Total. And 100% Veg. Kindly request your officials to arrange it for you. As the dishes will NOT get destroyed,due to its clay pots and extremely rare unique, ancient method of Divine Cooking. pic.twitter.com/1zhgzkGeif — NayakDebabraTa555 🇮🇳 (@NayakTa555) October 15, 2020

Try these Set Dosas both at Bangalore & Mysore! pic.twitter.com/noCkDxpbeT — BG.Subhash (@bgsubhash) October 15, 2020

U should also try this famous indian dish 🤤 pic.twitter.com/rItXkM6gcg — Aditya Gupta (@AdityaAg868) October 15, 2020

Earlier, Taiwan President had reminisced about the ‘unforgettable’ memories from the time spent in India, hailing the culture as well as the architectural marvels of the country. Tsai took to Twitter to thank Indian citizens for following her on the micro-blogging platform and shared pictures of her touring Taj Mahal, an immense mausoleum of white marble built in Agra.

#Namaste🙏to our friends from #India 🇮🇳! Thank you for following me here. Your warm regards remind me of fond memories from time spent in your incredible country, your architectural marvels, vibrant culture & kind people are truly unforgettable. I miss my time there dearly. pic.twitter.com/z4MzKpUbbe — 蔡英文 Tsai Ing-wen (@iingwen) October 13, 2020

Even though India does not officially maintain diplomatic relations with Taiwan, that China considers as its own ‘breakaway province’, people-to-people contacts and commercial links have expanded in recent years. The self-governing island republic touts itself as a sovereign but China claims the province its own territory under its one-China policy.

