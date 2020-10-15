China Irked After US Warship Sails As 'routine Transit' In Taiwan Strait; America Responds

The US Navy sailed a warship through the highly sensitive Taiwan Strait on October 14, enraging China which claims sovereignty over the self-governed island and surrounding areas. The US Pacific Fleet announced that USS Barry, an Arleigh-Burke-class guided-missile destroyer, conducted a “routine” transit “in accordance with international law.”

“The ship's transit through the Taiwan Strait demonstrates the US commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. The US Navy will continue to fly, sail and operate anywhere international law allows,” the world’s largest fleet command said in a statement.

In recent months, China and the United States have increased their military activities near Taiwan which the later calls “ordinary mission”. The strait has been witnessing regular US sailings since Washington has emerged as a strong supporter of Taiwan’s inclusion on international platforms.

Read: US Warship Transits Through Taiwan Strait For Second Time Amid Tensions With China

Read: China Crosses Median Line In Taiwan Strait During US Envoy's Visit To Island

China warns US

Eastern Theater Command spokesperson Colonel Zhang Chunhui said that the People's Liberation Army tracked and monitored USS Barry “throughout the entire process.” Zhang said that the United States has frequently been sending “wrong signals” to the Taiwanese military on Taiwan-related issues, seriously undermining the peace and stability in the strait.

"We warn the US to stop its words and deeds that provoke trouble and disturb the situation in the Taiwan Strait," Zhang said in a statement.

Beijing has become more assertive on the reunification of Taiwan with China under “one country, two systems” which has threatened Taiwan’s claim of sovereignty. The self-governing island republic considers itself as sovereign while China claims the province as Beijing’s territory under its one-China policy and has been pushing to implement the Hong Kong system in Taiwan.

US national security adviser Robert O’Brien warned Bejing against attempting to take Taiwan by force as China has been engaged in a massive naval buildup. Speaking at an event in the University of Nevada in Las Vegas earlier this month, O’Brien said that China is planning to gain the ability to push the United States out of the Western Pacific and engage in an amphibious landing in Taiwan.

Read: US Navy Aircraft Carrier Conducts Exercises In South China Sea; Beijing Miffed

Read: US Navy Conducts Maritime Exercise In South China Sea Amid Growing US-China Tension