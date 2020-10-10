Taiwan President Thanks Foreign Dignitaries For National Day Wishes

On the occasion of National Taiwan Day on October 10, Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen expressed gratitude to all the foreign dignitaries who extended their wishes. Hoping that everyone enjoyed the celebrations, Ing-wen thanked the leaders for “committed friendship” that would further help in enhancing their relationship. In her public address, Taiwan President said that she hoped for fewer tensions with China that consider the island as its ‘breakaway province’.

I am grateful to the foreign dignitaries who wished us well this 🇹🇼 #TaiwanNationalDay. All of us in Taiwan thank you for your committed friendship & hope you enjoyed the celebrations. With your continued support, our partnerships will continue to grow from strength to strength. pic.twitter.com/mShG1fb9dK — 蔡英文 Tsai Ing-wen (@iingwen) October 10, 2020

Read - Taiwan's Leader Hopes For Reduced Tensions With China

While speaking on the celebrations, Ing-wen said that the tensions would decrease in both China and in the region if the Asian superpower would listen to Taipei’s issues and change its aggressive approach to start a peaceful dialogue. She also noted the recent remarks made by Chinese President Xi Jinping in a video message to the United Nations (UN) General Assembly, where he said that China would never seek hegemony, expansion or to create a sphere of influence.

“As countries in the region and around the world are now concerned about China’s expanding hegemony, we hope this is the beginning of genuine change,” Ing-wen said.

If Beijing can “heed Taiwan’s voice, change the way it handles cross-strait relations, and jointly facilitate cross-strait reconciliation and peaceful dialogue, I believe that regional tension can surely be resolved,” she added.

Read - Posters Wishing Taiwan On Its National Day Come Up Near Chinese Embassy, NDMC Removes Them

Read - On Taiwan National Day, Celebratory Posters Crop Up Outside Chinese Embassy In New Delhi

Air and Sea tensions with China

The pro-independence Democratic Progressive Party’s Ing-wen also noyed the drastic increase of unrest with China sending warplanes and ships into areas that lie under Taiwanese control. Chinese authorities’ actions further prompted the island’s air force to scramble its jets at a faster rate than before.

“For some time now, harassment by air and sea from the other side has raised tensions in the Taiwan Strait,” she said.

”We are committed to upholding cross-strait stability, but this is not something Taiwan can shoulder alone; it is the joint responsibility of both sides,” she said. “As long as the Beijing authorities are willing to resolve antagonisms and improve cross-strait relations, while parity and dignity are maintained, we are willing to work together to facilitate meaningful dialogue.”

LIVE：2020 🇹🇼 Taiwan National Day Celebration Ceremony



⭐10:20 President Tsai Ing-wen’s National Day Address#ProudOfTaiwan

https://t.co/RLOlX2vFFK — 蔡英文 Tsai Ing-wen (@iingwen) October 10, 2020

Read - China Infringes On India's Press Freedom; Issues Diktat 'Don't Mention Taiwan As Nation'

Read - China Attempting To Exhaust Taiwan's Defence Budget By Incursions, 8% Of Total Spent

Image: AP