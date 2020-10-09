China Attempting To Exhaust Taiwan's Defence Budget By Incursions, 8% Of Total Spent

Taiwan defence minister Yen Te-fa on October 7 revealed that China has made 1,710 air incursions and 1,029 maritime incursions across the median line in 2020. According to South China Morning Post, Yen Te-fa on Wednesday informed Taiwan's legislature that the country has spent 8 per cent of the total military budget of 2020 in responding to the incursions by the People's Liberation Army (PLA) along the Formosa Strait.

'To exhaust defence budget'

South China Morning Post quoted observers as saying that China is continuously violating Taiwan's air defence identification zone (ADIZ) so that the country spends most of its military budget in responding to the incursions by PLA. Observers noted that the incursions are also meant to establish PLA's regular presence in the area. Experts believe that the continuous violations are also meant to exert pressure on the island nation, which China claims as its own territory.

PLA aircraft reportedly conducted 217 sorties and crossed the median line 49 times. Taiwan's Air Force and Navy responded by conducting 3,000 aircraft sorties. SCMP reported that when Taiwanese pilots asked PLA pilots to respect the median line and return back to their side, the Chinese men responded by shouting at them over the radio and saying there is no median line so they "should not be interrupted" while doing routine training.

The Chinese Army on September 18 and 19 sent 37 fighter jets, including H-K bombers across the median line of the Taiwan Strait as a top United States diplomat visiting the self-governed island. Even though Taiwan is not recognised by the United Nations, it maintains business offices in several countries, including the United States. Beijing sees growing relations between the United States and Taiwan as a threat to its influence in the region and asks Washington to adhere to the 'One China' policy.

