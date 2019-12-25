Taiwan President Urges More Discussion On Controversial China 'infiltration' Bill

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen wants more discussion on a proposed anti-infiltration bill which is aimed at combating China’s influence in the region. The ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) is pushing for the legislation to be passed before the presidential and parliamentary elections scheduled in January 2020. The bill has been condemned by the main opposition party Kuomintang and Beijing since the latter claims Taiwan as an integral part of China.

Tsai said that several other countries have already passed such legislation to prevent China’s interference in their internal affairs. She opined that Taiwan needs the legislation more than any other country as it is in direct conflict with China and faces threats of infiltration. But Kuomintang has reportedly criticised the bill and accused the DPP of using it as a political tool to gain votes in the upcoming elections by painting the former as agents of Chinese Communist Party.

'Negative and undesirable view'

Tsai targeted the opposition while speaking at a policy presentation and said that some people consider the “democratic protection net” as a provocation. Calling it a negative and undesirable view, the Taiwanese President said that people who have concerns about the legislation should explain their issue with it in detail instead of empty phrases against it. In an apparent reference to China, the bill is aimed at prohibiting political activities and funding from “foreign hostile forces” but Beijing has denied interfering in Taiwan’s politics.

Taiwan’s recent announcement to provide “necessary help” to the people of Hong Kong has also ruffled some feathers in Beijing. Taiwan has repeatedly clarified that it has no intention to interfere in the internal affairs of Hong Kong but simultaneously showed concerns about police using “disproportionate force” against the anti-government protesters.

In recent times, Taiwan has been witnessing an influx from Hong Kong and the permanent as well as short-term residency shot up to 30 per cent in a period of nine months. Asylum seekers from Hong Kong feel that there are too many external forces acting in the semi-autonomous region of China which could change the course of events dramatically.

(With inputs from agencies)