Hong Kong Protesters Flee To Taiwan Amid Escalating Tensions

Young Hong Kong protestors worried that they won't be treated good in the court fled to Taiwan since the start of this year's pro-democracy movement, according to lawyers and other supporters who have helped them to leave. They said that a lot of protestors had arrived in the recent weeks after escaping their university campus stormed by the police. The demonstrators fear the escalating violence that has rumbled the semi-autonomous Chinese territory. The demonstrators often face tear gas, batons and water cannons from the police.

Some protestors have turned more aggressive vandalizing buildings and pelting stones at police. The anti-government protests started in June which has resulted in the arrest of more than 5,000 people and hundreds have been convicted and they face harsh sentences. Many promised to fight indefinitely but mounting levels of tensions have led the demonstrators to leave Hong Kong. They are worried about the trials in the court. They fear abuse in detention citing allegations of sexual assault and rumors of torture. Many protestors are seeking medical treatment in Taiwan after realizing the arrests are taking place in Hong Kong’s hospitals. Protestors and organisers supporting the escapes urges that some details and identities must not be disclosed so as not to endanger the operation. A protestor said that they are fleeing the law as they don't have much time to figure out what is happening.

Protestors rally to provide support

Thousands of black-clad protestors gathered together in Hong Kong on December 8 and rallied to provide support for democracy in the financial hub which has been turmoiled by six months of violent protests. The anti-government activists united together and started their rally from Victoria Park, a busy shopping district of Causeway Bay to Chater Road near the heart of the financial district. The authorities permitted Civil Human Rights Front (CHRF) for conducting the rally the first time the group has been granted permission for a protest since August 18.

