Taiwan Prez Says China's Threat 'rising Everyday'; Confirms US Troops' Presence On Island

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen said that threat from China is growing “everyday” while confirming the presence of US troops in the self-ruled democratic island, for the first time. In an exclusive interview with CNN on Tuesday, Tsai said that Taiwan was a “beacon” of democracy that requires it to be defended to uphold the global trust in democratic values. The Taiwan President’s remarks came in the backdrop of escalating tensions between China and the US with Washington increasing its support to Taipei. Reports have also stated that US troops were present in the Beijing-claimed island for several months.

"Here is this island of 23 million people trying hard every day to protect ourselves and protect our democracy and making sure that our people have the kind of freedom they deserve," she said.

"If we fail, then that means people that believe in these values would doubt whether these are values that they (should) be fighting for."

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden also denounced China’s “coercive” actions in the Taiwan Strait. Just last week, Biden said that the US had a firm commitment to helping Taiwan in defending itself against China's attack. While his remarks set off alarm bells, the White House later downplayed the US President’s remarks, as per The Guardian. Biden made the remarks during a CNN town hall and said that he did not mean to cause any change in the US 'one-China policy'. The said policy recognises Beijing but allows informal relations as well as defence ties with the island.

Tsai said she has ‘faith’ in the US

In the interview with CNN, Tsai said that people had varying interpretations of Biden’s remarks but added that she had faith the US would defend the island if China made any move. When she was asked if the island could defend itself without any military assistance, Taiwan President said that the island would defend itself “as long as we can...But let me reiterate, it's important that we have the support of our friends, and also like-minded countries.”

Earlier, on Monday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that Taiwan was a “critical partner and a democratic success story” and even called on the island to increase its participation at the United Nations (UN). Notably, Beijing took Taipei’s seat at the UN in 1971.

(IMAGE: AP)

