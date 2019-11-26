Taiwan Probes 2 Executives On Suspicion Of Security Law Breaches

Two executives at Hong Kong-listed company are being investigated by Taiwan on suspicion of violating the country's National Security Act on November 26. The prosecutors started an enquiry after the persons were named in a report about meddling from China. China Innovation Investment Ltd. said on November 25 that its executive director Xiang Xin and alternate director Kung Ching had been stopped by the authorities at Taipei's main airport and were also asked for the corporation in a probe into Australian media reports which accused China of plotting to plant their agent inside the Australian parliament. Australian investigations had also revealed Chinese interference in Hong Kong, and Taiwan along with Australia.

Read - Taiwan's Ruling Party Denounces China As 'enemy Of Democracy'

Allegations made by an asylum seeker

These allegations on Beijing for interfering in foreign countries were made by a Chinese asylum seeker in Australia, Wang Liqiang, who claims to be a Chinses spy. However, China, on the other hand, says that the man is a convicted fraudster and is wanted by the police authorities. Wang reportedly said that he was a part of intelligence operations working within China Innovation Investment to infiltrate Hong Kong universities as well as media reports with pro-communist Party operatives to counter the pro-democracy movement which has created month-long unrest in the city.

Read - Ang Lee Says China Boycott Of Taiwan Awards Show A Loss

Furthermore, Wang, who is probably the first Chinese whistleblower, also gave details about Chinese efforts to interfere in the political system of Taiwan and its elections. On the contrary, the company is claiming that the reports are 'fictitious and forged' and denied Wang to ever be an employee. The two executives were probed under the suspicion of 'developing an organisation' for foreign forces including the Chinese government. The charges carry a maximum sentence of five years in prison. The office spokesperson reportedly said that the two officers who were detained have also been ordered to not leave the country. The spokesperson also said that detained executives were 'very cooperative', however, the authorities are still looking into the purpose of their frequent visit to Taiwan.

Read - Won't Tolerate Taiwan Freedom Incidents: China After Carrier Passes Through Taiwan Strait

Read - China Confirms Aircraft Carrier Sailed Through Taiwan Strait

(With agency inputs)