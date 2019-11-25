Taiwan's Ruling Party Denounces China As 'enemy Of Democracy'

On November 25, Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen's ruling party reportedly denounced China as an 'enemy of democracy' following recent claims of Chinese interference in Taiwan's politics ahead of upcoming presidential and legislative elections. The allegation was reportedly made by a Chinese asylum seeker in Australia who claims to be a Chinese Spy. However, China claimed that the asylum seeker is a fraud. The chairman of Tsai's Democratic Progressive Party, Cho Jung-Tai told an international media outlet that there needed to be further investigations as at present Taiwan's most ambitious opponents, competitor, is also China.

The Chinese man, Wang Liqiang, has further provided details of Chinese efforts to infiltrate universities and media in the Chinese territory of Hong Kong. While talking to an international media outlet Wang said he was part of an intelligence operation working within Hong Kong-listed China Innovation Investment Limited to infiltrate the universities and media with pro-Communist Party operatives to counter the territory's democracy movement. However, the Hong Kong Stock Exchange company has denied all the allegations.

READ: Ang Lee Says China Boycott Of Taiwan Awards Show A Loss

READ: Won't Tolerate Taiwan Freedom Incidents: China After Carrier Passes Through Taiwan Strait

US supports Taiwan

Last week, Chinese defence ministry spokesperson Wu Qian also said that the nation will not tolerate any incidents in favour of Taiwan's independence. The spokesperson made the comments at a news briefing following a meeting of Chinese and US military officials in Bangkok. He also urged Washington to strike an appropriate deal on the issue.

While China has always considered Taiwan as its own territory, the US has supported Taiwan even without any formal ties with the self-ruled nation. China even called out the US military to stop interfering in the matters of Taiwan in order to create 'new uncertainties'. The Chinese Defence Minister, Wei Fenghe, urged the US Defense Secretary to 'stop flexing muscles in the South China Sea and not provoke and escalate tensions' in the disputed area. China has also claimed all the energy-rich waters of the Sea and has established military outposts on artificial islands that it had created under the international media's glare.

READ: China Confirms Aircraft Carrier Sailed Through Taiwan Strait

READ: Taiwan Celebrates Its First Pride After Legalizing Gay Marriages

